Congress’ Nana Patole in dispute over foot-washing videos

The Maharashtra Congress chief was at a party event in Akola district.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole’s landing has sparked controversy after a video circulated online showed an unidentified man, believed to be a party worker, washing her feet. The video, shared by news agency IANS, showed Patole sitting in a car while the party worker wiped his feet.

The Congress top leader, who did not appear to make any effort to arrest the party worker, was in Akola district and reportedly spent the day outdoors where the ground had become muddy after rain.

He has since clarified the sequence of events and said it had been exaggerated, noting that he had asked for some water to wash his feet because they were covered in mud. “I come from a farming family and I am used to having my feet covered in mud… So I asked a party member to bring water. He poured it and I washed my feet myself,” Patole said on Tuesday in a press conference. .

But as soon as the video went viral, the BJP pounced; Shehzad Poonawalla posted in X about Congress”nawabi” and “feudal” mentality. “A party worker washes the legs and feet of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole…they treat voters and workers like gulam (slaves) and themselves as kings and queens. “Imagine how they treat people without coming to power!”

Congress has a Feudal Nawabi mentality Shehzada A party worker washes the legs and feet of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole in Akola… They treat Janta and the workers like Ghulam and themselves like kings and queens. Imagine how they treat people without coming to… pic.twitter.com/dmzeSUNZxB – Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) June 18, 2024

“What will they do if they come to power by mistake? Nana Patole must apologize and so should the Congress,” fumed Poonawalla, increasing pressure on the Congress and the opposition alliance, which turned his party around in the Lok elections. Sabha. – ahead of a state survey later this year.

The BJP leader in Telangana also attacked Patole.

“Prime Minister (Narendra) ModiJi defends dignity by not allowing anyone to touch her feet…while Congress leader Nana Patole has workers wash his feet. The deeply ingrained slave mentality in the Congress starts with the Nehru-Gandhi family and permeates the entire party,” BJP’s Shanti Kumar wrote in X.

PM Sri @Narendra Modi ji defends dignity by not allowing anyone to touch his feet, while #Congress The leader Nana Patole has Karyakartas wash her feet. The deeply rooted slave mentality in @INCIndia It starts with the Nehru-Gandhi family and permeates the entire party. pic.twitter.com/4kgeinyuc4 — BJP Shanthikumar (@BJPShanthikumar) June 18, 2024

Patole, however, stated that he was not bothered by the criticism and counterattacked by stating that others received similar treatment but were not attacked. He also took aim at the federal investigation agencies – the ED and the CBI, which the opposition has often accused of attacking their leaders on the orders of the BJP, particularly before the elections – and attacked the center over protests by the farmers.

“I am not bothered by such accusations… there were others who received the same treatment. workers (The party workers) were massaging heads and legs…why wasn’t that shown?” Mr. Patole replied.

“The (party) worker was pouring water on my feet because they were muddy. There was no tap…” he said, attacking the ruling BJP alliance and the breakaway factions of the Shiv Sena and NCP groups.

“What about ED and CBI? earthen about those in power…why doesn’t the (central) government help farmers escape from the work mud (debt trap)?” Mr. Patole continued.

“Thank you for giving publicity,” he also said, appearing to mock the BJP for its criticism.

The BJP suffered a huge defeat in the 2024 Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, the party won 23 of the state’s 48 seats, while the then-undivided Sena, then an ally, won 18 more.

READ | ‘The race starts now’: Maharashtra Congress on Lok Sabha poll victory

However, this time (with the Sena and NCP divided and the dissident factions declared “original” by the Election Commission) the opposition alliance INDIA was the big winner.

The INDIA group won 31 seats and that is expected to give it an advantage when the Assembly elections are held later this year. Days after the big block result, Patole said: “The real race begins now…”

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get the latest NDTV updates in your chat.