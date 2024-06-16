Congress leaders ordered to remove social media posts against Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma called the allegations a conspiracy to defame his name and reputation.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed Congress leaders Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and social media platforms to remove tweets/videos alleging that veteran journalist Rajat Sharma used abusive language during a live program on the day of the Lok Sabha election results.

Journalist Rajat Sharma on Saturday filed a defamation case in the Delhi High Court against Congress leaders and sought directions for immediate removal of the X posts and YouTube videos posted by them.

The bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, in an order passed on June 14, 2024, stated that “Irreparable loss and damage would be caused to the plaintiff/Rajat Sharma if the videos and tweets etc., as mentioned above, are allowed to , are in the public domain, would continue to damage his reputation as a reputable journalist, causing irreparable harm to the plaintiff.

“No harm will be done to the defendants (congressional leaders and social media platforms) if the material is prevented from remaining in the public domain until the lawsuit is resolved on the merits, while these tweets have the potential to discredit the plaintiff in the future with virtually no reparation for the damage to his reputation.

“The plaintiff may have quantified the damages for defamation and his reputation, but if such videos are allowed to remain in public, the damage already caused would be perpetuated in the future. Therefore, irreparable loss would be caused to the applicant/plaintiff in case that “The injunction sought by the applicant/plaintiff is not granted,” the court said.

The court ordered that “the public”. Pvt Ltd and should not be put in the public domain, without the Orders of this Court.”

Rajat Sharma, through a suit, had sought interim measures to restrain Congress leaders from making allegations against him. He has sought directions to remove the related videos with immediate effect from X and other social media intermediaries.

Recently, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak accused Sharma of abusing her on television on June 4, the day votes were counted for the Lok Sabha elections. Jairam Ramesh and Khera had commented on the issue in X.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for Rajat Sharma and submitted that the senior journalist did not use abusive language. He also claimed that the allegations made against Sharma were “baseless and fabricated”.

Singh said the show was telecast live on June 4 and Congress leaders did not raise any issue, but later after six days the issue came to the fore. He further noted that the tweets and accusations leveled against him were damaging his reputation.

On June 11, Rajat Sharma addressed the allegations leveled against him by the Congress Party. Sharma, in his statement, called the allegations a conspiracy to defame his name and reputation as a journalist.

