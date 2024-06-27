Congress complains of lack after the president’s “unprecedented” resolution on the emergency

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (Archive).

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and senior members of the INDIA block met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday to formally protest his reference, in Parliament, to the “dark days of the Emergency”.

The opposition said Birla’s actions were “a very serious matter affecting the credibility of Parliament” and expressed “deep concern and distress at this travesty of parliamentary traditions.”

At the meeting, Gandhi is believed to have told Birla – who read a resolution criticizing the government of the day (led by the party’s Indira Gandhi) – that the reference and the call for two minutes of silence, which sparked howls of protest from the opposition benches, were unnecessary.

“Yesterday, i.e. June 26, 2024, at the time of congratulating him on his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, there was general camaraderie in the House… as is generated on such occasions. However, what followed… . president’s reference regarding the declaration of Emergency, is deeply shocking.”

“I write this in the context of a very serious matter that affects the very credibility of the institution of Parliament. Making such a political reference by the President is unprecedented in the annals of Parliament’s history. This coming from the Chair as one of the… pic.twitter.com/EEwO27kIwM — Congress (@INCIndia) June 27, 2024

“Making such a political reference by the President is unprecedented in the annals of the history of Parliament. This, coming from the President, as one of the first duties of a newly elected President, assumes even greater proportions,” the Congress said in a statement signed by KC Venugopal.

“A lot of things were discussed… about the functioning of Parliament. Of course, this issue also came up and Rahulji, as leader of the opposition, told the president that the reference could have been avoided. It was clearly a political reference… it could could have been avoided,” Mr. Venugopal told reporters this afternoon.

What the Lok Sabha Speaker said about the Emergency

Birla’s attacks on Wednesday (he did not name the Congress, but the reference was obvious) shattered what little goodwill there was in his relationship with the BJP after his re-election as president.

Addressing the House after his election, Birla called for two minutes of silence to remember “the determination of all those who opposed the Emergency” and flayed the government at that time.

READ | Speaker’s two-minute silence on emergency sparks protests

“On this day, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency… and attacked the Constitution. Democratic values ​​and debate have always been supported in India (but)… dictatorship was imposed. Democratic values ​​were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled.”

“June 25, 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in Indian history.”

Birla’s comments, which came as the BJP attacks the Congress on the issue, as it does every year, triggered a furious reaction from opposition MPs, many of whom stood up to condemn the resolution. Congress’ Shashi Tharoor called it an “unfortunate” message from the president.

PM Modi welcomed President’s emergency coup

Mr Modi praised Mr Birla for the resolution and mention of the state of emergency in Parliament, posting on also mentioned the way democracy was strangled.

Days earlier, the Prime Minister launched his own broadside.

READ | Prime Minister’s ’emergency’ blow to Congress as Parliament meets

He began the first Parliament session of his third term – after previously emphasizing the importance of consensus – by attacking Congress and the “black spot” on the country’s democratic record.

“…50 years of the black mark on Indian democracy. The new generation will not forget how the Constitution was repealed, how the country became a jail and how democracy was taken over.”

President’s Emergency Reference Today

The Congress protests came hours after President Droupadi Murmu, addressing a joint session of Parliament, said the state of emergency was the “biggest and darkest direct attack on the Constitution.”

READ | President’s speech adds to BJP’s emergency offensive against Congress

“But the country emerged victorious from those unconstitutional forces…” he said, amid cheers from the Treasury benches and protests from the opposition.

BJP vs Congress for emergency

The ruling party and the opposition have clashed over the Emergency.

The opposition, particularly the Congress, has hit back by calling the past decade (the two terms of the Modi government) an “undeclared emergency”, referring to claims that its lawmakers have been harassed, accused of corruption and critics of the administration silenced.

READ | ‘Please be impartial…’: Opposition MPs appeal to President Om Birla

Opposition MPs underlined that point this week by holding up copies of the Constitution as they took the oath. And, in congratulatory messages to Mr Birla after his election, several reminded him of the mass suspension of opposition MPs (more than 160 were expelled) in December last year.

