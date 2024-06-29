Concerns over Ayodhya infrastructure renewal

A water leak was also reported at Ayodhya’s Ram temple after heavy rains.

New Delhi:

Six months after the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the first round of rains led to heavy waterlogging in the temple town, raising questions about its swift and massive infrastructure overhaul.

The newly constructed Rampath in Ayodhya, which leads to the Ram temple, has suffered several landslides since seasonal rains hit the temple town.

The 14-kilometre stretch was built at a cost of Rs 300 crore. After images of the potholes went viral, authorities said they were repairing the road on priority. Three state governments have suspended three PWD engineers for negligence, officials said.

Waterlogging was also reported outside the new Ayodhya railway station.

A leak was also reported at the temple after heavy rain at midnight last Saturday. The head priest of the Ram temple claimed that the rainwater seeping from the temple roof was accumulating in the sanctum sanctorum. He also claimed that there was no mechanism to evacuate the rainwater from the temple premises.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir management trust, however, denied the allegations of leakage and said there was no defect in the construction of the temple.

“Electrical, waterproofing and flooring work is being done on the first floor. Therefore, water entered the junction boxes and fell to the ground floor through the duct. It looked as if water was dripping from the ceiling. While In reality, the water came out to the ground floor through the conductive pipe,” said the temple’s managing body in a detailed note in X.

Opposition leaders, however, were quick to attack the BJP and alleged that there was large-scale corruption in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “Even places of worship are sources of loot for the BJP,” said UP Congress president Ajay Rai.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said efforts to remove rainwater were initiated soon after the waterlogging was reported.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.