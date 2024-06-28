Commentary: How Trump lied about his climate record during the debate

Two-thirds of the way through Thursday night’s presidential debate, CNN journalist Dana Bash finally asked the candidates how they would confront a challenge that scientists say poses an existential threat to human civilization: climate change.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, former President Trump made a number of false claims about his record during his first term.

After spending most of his two-minute response time returning to an earlier topic of debate, Bash pressed him to say something about global warming. Trump responded that he wants “absolutely clean, pristine water” and “absolutely clean air.”

“We were using all forms of energy, all forms, everything,” he said, referring to his first term. “And yet, during my four years, I had the best environmental numbers ever, and my top environmental people gave me that statistic.”

This is the reality: USA air quality and water quality Living conditions have steadily improved for decades thanks to federal laws like the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. But scientists have found that polluted air and dirty water still plague tens of millions of people with illness and premature death. And during his first term, Trump tried to roll back limits on air and water pollution from power plants, trucks and other sources. He has succeeded. extremely clear He would do the same in a second term.

Trump’s claim of “the best environmental numbers ever” also ignored the premise of Bash’s question: climate change.

Although planet-warming carbon emissions fell dramatically during the final year of Trump’s first term, due to an economy slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lightly pink from 2016 to 2019. And if Trump had been able to avoid it, emissions would have increased even more. He glorified coal, oil and gas even as they polluted the air and water he claimed to love; criticized solar and wind energy with false talking points; and he pulled the United States out of the international Paris climate agreement.

In Thursday’s debate, Trump claimed that the Paris agreement, which Biden eventually rejoined, would cost the country $1 trillion. He did not cite a source for that number. And he did not come close to acknowledging that heat waves, wildfires, floods, storms, droughts, migration flows and crop failures, already exacerbated by rising temperatures, will cost the U.S. much more than the price of the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energyin the opinion of climate and economic experts.

Trump also claimed that the Paris agreement will cost China, Russia and India “nothing.” Another lie. The three nations, like all other Paris signatories, have pledged to do what is necessary to try to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which scientists say means drastically reduce carbon emissions. 43% by 2030 – a big order.

Biden seemed taken aback by Trump’s misleading statements, saying, “I don’t know where he’s been.”

“I haven’t seen any indication that he says he has the biggest heart here and that he’s really concerned about pollution and climate,” Biden said.

The current president has at times frustrated climate activists, approving the massive Willow oil drilling project in Alaska and making other policy concessions to moderate lawmakers and voters that are arguably incompatible with a secure future.

But Biden also secured congressional approval of the Inflation Reduction Act, a $370 billion clean energy bill that represented by far the largest climate investment in U.S. history. He is driving initiatives to protect public lands, train young people for climate-focused jobs, and expand American manufacturing capacity, all designed to reduce heat-trapping pollution.

“By 2035 we will have reduced pollution by half,” he said Thursday.

Let’s hope this turns out to be correct.

If Trump is elected, the odds drop substantially.

More cable media coverage wouldn’t hurt. In total, the candidates spent about two and a half minutes talking about the climate crisis during Thursday’s debate before the moderators moved on to other topics.