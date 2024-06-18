‘Colony’ symbol of colonial slavery: Kerala minister before resigning

Mr. Radhakrishnan held the portfolio of SC, ST and Backward Classes Welfare, among others.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday resigned from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s cabinet, but not before issuing a historic order to remove colonial names from places where people belonging to the SC/ST communities.

Radhakrishnan, who held the portfolios of Devaswom, SC, ST and Backward Classes Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs, handed over his resignation to Chief Minister Vijayan at his official residence here.

His resignation as MLA was later handed over to Speaker AN Shamseer.

Before resigning, the leftist leader, in his capacity as minister, issued an important order in which he ordered not to use the words “colony”, “sanketham” and “summer” describe places predominantly inhabited by families belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The order said such words evoke disrespect, so new names are appropriate in keeping with the times.

Instead of those words, new names like “nagar”, “unathi” and “prakriti” should be used to describe those areas. The order said that names of regional interest can also be used in the respective areas.

Radhakrishnan later told reporters that discussions had been going on in this regard for some time and finally a decision had been taken to abolish the practice of using such words.

“The word colony is a symbol of colonial slavery. Therefore, its use should be abolished,” he stated.

After tendering his resignation, Radhakrishnan also said that he was resigning with great satisfaction.

A CPI(M) central committee member, he also said that he tried to render maximum service to the people in his capacity as a minister.

Radhakrishnan won the Alathur parliamentary constituency by a margin of 20,111 votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

He is the only ruling Left candidate in Kerala to have emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)