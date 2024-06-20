Cockroach found in food served on Vande Bharat train, responds IRCTC

“We apologize for the travel experience you had,” the IRCTC said.

A couple was traveling on the new Vande Bharat express train from Bhopal to Agra, a 550-kilometer journey that takes about seven hours. They were given food, but to their surprise, there was a cockroach in their food.

A man named Vidit Varshney posted the image of the food on social media platform on the train.

Today, 18/06/24, my uncle and aunt were traveling from Bhopal to Agra on Vande Bharat.

They received “COCKROACHES” in their food due to @IRCTCoficial. Take strict action against the supplier and make sure this does not happen again. @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwaySe pic.twitter.com/Gicaw99I17 -Vidit Varshney (@ViditVarshney1) June 18, 2024

The man called for strict action against the food vendor and asked the Railways to ensure that this does not happen to anyone. The IRCTC responded to the post and said, “Sir, we apologize for the travel experience you had. The matter has been seriously considered and appropriate penalty has been imposed on the service provider concerned. We have also intensified monitoring of the production and logistics.”

Strange surprises for consumers

In recent weeks, customers have experienced strange surprises. From a live snake wrapped in an Amazon package to a severed finger found in ice cream, these incidents have left consumers understandably distraught.

In Bengaluru, a woman received a terrifying surprise when she opened her Amazon package containing an Xbox controller. Wrapped around the box was a live spectacled cobra, a highly venomous snake native to Karnataka. Fortunately, the snake stuck to the packing tape and did not harm the woman.

A Mumbai doctor, Orlem Brandon Serrao, made a chilling discovery in his online-delivered ice cream: a human finger. He initially mistook it for a walnut, but Dr. Serrao was horrified to discover that the solid piece was actually a finger, which he described as traumatic.

A customer named Prami Sridhar discovered a dead rat in a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup she had ordered through Zepto. In a social media post, Sridhar claimed that he found “tiny hairs continually” dripping along with the gravy.