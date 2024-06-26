Co-stars-turned-MPs Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan meet in Parliament

Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan acted in a film in 2011.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Chirag Paswan and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who worked as co-actors in a film in the past, shared a joyful moment in Parliament today. A video of the two young leaders shows them greeting each other with a “low five” this morning.

In 2011, the two starred in a film, Miley Naa Miley Hum. The film did not do well and Chirag Paswan, still under the shadow of his father, the late veteran Ram Vilas Paswan, turned to politics. Kangana went on to build a successful career on celluloid.

After many films and several elections, the two are colleagues again, not on a set but in Parliament. While Chirag Paswan stepped out of his father’s shadow and forged his own identity in politics, Kangana Ranaut took a leap into uncharted waters.

Paswan now leads the LJP (Ram Vilas), a key ally of the BJP that pulled off an upset in this election by winning all five seats it contested. He is now a cabinet minister in charge of the food processing industries portfolio, which was previously headed by his father. A two-time MP from Jamui in Bihar, he now represents the state seat of Hajipur.

Ms Ranaut, on the other hand, is a first-time MP and has been elected from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The actor-politician defeated state minister and heavyweight candidate Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of nearly 75,000 votes in these elections. On the film front, the nationally awarded actress is now promoting her film Emergency, scheduled for release on September 6.