Co-star Pavithra Gowda is not actor Darshan’s wife, her lawyer clarifies

Pavithra Gowda, one of the main accused in the murder of a fan of Kannada superstar Darshan, is only a co-star of the actor and not his wife, Darshan’s lawyer Anil Babu clarified on Saturday.

Darshan, his ‘associate’ Pavithra Gowda and 14 others were arrested earlier this week on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga.

So far, the investigation revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, taken to Bengaluru, kept in a shed and brutally tortured to death.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Darshan at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station on Saturday, Anil Babu said, “I met Darshan twice after his arrest. I represent Darshan through his wife, his in-laws and his relatives. His wife Vijayalaxmi is sad that some sections of the media are projecting Pavithra Gowda as Darshan’s wife. She can’t even get out.”

According to Anil Babu, Vijayalaxmi wants to clarify to the media and people of Karnataka that she is the only legally married wife (of Darshan) and there is no one else but her.

“The couple has a son. Pavithra Gowda is Darshan’s co-artist and friend, and there is no relationship between them,” he said.

When asked if the police and authorities were referring to Pavithra Gowda as Darshan’s wife, Anil Babu said they probably did so by mistake.

“There is no record to prove that Pavithra Gowda is Darshan’s wife. If they had been married, there should be some documents, but there is nothing to prove that she is Darshan’s wife,” Anil Babu maintained.

“Darshan is married to only one person, who is Vijayalaxmi,” he added.

When asked about Darshan’s status in police custody, the lawyer said, “He is fine. We cannot ask many questions in the presence of the police, apart from your health status, etc. “Darshan had pain in his shoulder and ankle.”

“A trial is going on in the media and reports already claim that Darshan will be sentenced to 14 years in jail. We will file a bail application before the sessions court at the appropriate time after obtaining necessary documents “, said.

To recall, Pavithra Gowda had put up a social media post celebrating 10 years of her ‘relationship’ with the actor, which Vijayalaxmi strongly opposed and criticized her for ‘destroying’ her family.

While the actor’s fans were divided over their support for either woman, Renukaswamy backed Vijayalaxmi and sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda that reportedly set off a chain of events that led to her death.

