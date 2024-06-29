Close shave for woman after falling under moving train in Ranchi

The video was recorded by a security camera installed on the platform.

A 21-year-old woman was shaved after slipping under a moving train in Jharkhand on Friday, police said.

Monika Kumari was trying to board the Tamil Nadu-bound train when she lost her balance and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

In the video, passersby and a Railway Police Force (RPF) official can be seen rushing to rescue the woman after she fell under the train.

Once the train, which was already moving at low speed, stopped, an FPR officer pulled her out with the help of some people on the platform. Fortunately, the woman did not suffer serious injuries.

Time and again, with their alertness and bravery, railway officials and station agents have saved the lives of many people, saving them from falling under the train.