“Clear streets and paths for VVIP, why not for everyone?” Supreme Court

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that when streets and sidewalks are cleared for the Prime Minister and other VVIPs for a day, why can’t the same be done daily for everyone else too?

Having a clear path and a safe place to walk was a fundamental right of every person and the state authorities were obliged to provide it, a division of Justices MS Sonak and Kamal Khata.

The State cannot continually ask itself what can be done to solve the problem of unauthorized street vendors invading the city’s sidewalks and now it has to do something drastic, the court stated.

Last year, the high court took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the issue of illegal and unauthorized hawkers in the city.

On Monday, the court said that while it knows the problem is big, the state and other authorities, including the civic body, cannot just leave it like that and asked for drastic measures to be taken.

“When the Prime Minister or some VVIPs come, the streets and sidewalks are cleared immediately… and it remains that way until they are here. How is it done then? Why can’t it be done for everyone else? Citizens are taxpayers . . . they need to have a clear path and a safe place to walk,” the court said.

“A trail and a safe place to walk is a fundamental right. We tell our children to walk on trails, but if there is no trail left to walk on, what do we tell our children?” the court asked.

For years, authorities have been saying they are working on the issue, he said.

“The State has to do something drastic. It cannot be that the authorities are constantly wondering what to do and working on it. It seems that there is a lack of will, because where there is a will there is always a way,” he stated. the high court said.

Senior advocate SU Kamdar, appearing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said regular action is taken against such vendors and hawkers but they keep coming back.

He said the BMC was also considering the option of underground markets.

The court then jokingly commented that the corporation was literally trying to bury the problem underground.

The court noted that the fine imposed by the civic bodies on these hawkers was irrelevant as they have higher sales per day.

“Their fine is a pittance for them. They will pay and leave,” the high court said.

The court suggested that BMC develop a database that would identify all such hawkers so that they do not violate the orders and return to their stalls.

“Let there be a tracing operation. Start with a street… the biggest problem is identification. They keep coming back because they are not identifiable,” he said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on July 22.

