Chris Gayle’s 30-ball T20 Ton upstaged! An ‘Indian’ behind the historic feat. And you’ve never heard of it

Estonian batsman Sahil Chauhan smashed the fastest T20 century (in 27 balls) and scored the most sixes (18) in the format in an international match against hosts Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday. Chauhan broke Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton’s record for the fastest T20I hundred, which came off 33 balls and lasted less than four months. It was also the fastest century in all T20s, eclipsing Chris Gayle’s 30-ball innings in the 2013 IPL. Indian-origin Chauhan also topped the chart with most sixes in men’s T20I innings.

Two matches were scheduled on the opening day of the six-match bilateral series and Estonia won both.

After being dismissed for a duck on the first ball in the first game, in which Estonia chased Cyprus to 195 for 7 in the last over, Chauhan showed his batting prowess in the next match.

Cyprus batted first, scoring 191 for 7.

Estonia got off to a terrible start, with both openers getting out within eight balls with just nine runs on the board.

But then along came Chauhan, who was in his elements and used his long handle from the word go to dismantle Cyprus’ bowling attack.

He scored his runs at an incredible strike rate of 351.21.

During his knock of 144* in just 41 balls, Sahil smashed six boundaries and 18 sixes. His runs had a strike rate of over 351.

The previous fastest T20I century belonged to Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, who smashed a 33-ball ton against Nepal in February 2024. Sahil’s effort is also the fastest century in T20I cricket.

Sahil’s knock had 18 sixes, the most by a player in a men’s T20I innings, surpassing Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai and New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who had 16 sixes each in their record knocks of 162 and 137.

In the second game, Cyprus scored 191/7 in their 20 overs, with Taranjit Singh (44 off 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) top-scoring. Estonia chased him down in just 13 overs with six wickets in hand, the next highest score being Bilal Masud (21*).

Estonia now leads the six-match series in Cyrpus 2-0, having chased down a target of 196 in the opening match of Monday’s double-header with three balls and five wickets remaining.

However, against Chauhan he couldn’t have had a more contrasting impact with the bat, dismissed for a golden duck.

The series continues with another doubleheader on Tuesday, June 18 in Episkopi.

With ANI inputs