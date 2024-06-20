Chinese sailors wield knives and axes in maritime dispute with the Philippines

Chinese coast guard sailors brandishing knives, an ax and other weapons clashed with Philippine warships near a strategic reef in the South China Sea, dramatic new footage released by Manila showed.

The clash took place Monday as Philippine forces were trying to resupply Marines stationed on an abandoned warship, the Sierra Madre, deliberately run aground atop the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, Manila said.

It was the latest in a series of escalating clashes between Chinese and Filipino ships in recent months, as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims over the disputed area.

Recent footage of the clash released Wednesday night by the Philippine military showed small boats manned by Chinese sailors shouting, waving knives and using sticks to hit an inflatable boat as a siren blared.

The Philippine military said the axe-wielding sailor had “threatened to harm” a Filipino soldier, while others “explicitly threatened to harm” Filipino troops.

A Filipino sailor lost a thumb in the incident, in which the Chinese coast guard confiscated or destroyed Philippine equipment, including weapons, according to the Philippine military.

Footage of the clash taken in Manila contrasts sharply with photographs published by Beijing’s state media on Wednesday, which did not show Chinese forces wielding weapons.

Beijing has insisted that its coast guard behaved in a “professional and restrained” manner during the standoff and claimed that “no direct action” was taken against the Filipino personnel.

But in a clip shared by Manila, a Chinese sailor can clearly be seen standing on the deck of one of the ships waving an axe.

Another clip shows a Chinese coast guard sailor violently hitting the inflatable boat with a stick. A second man can also be seen stabbing the boat with a knife.

“The (Chinese coast guard) personnel then started throwing stones and other objects at our personnel,” Manila said.

“They also cut the (inflatable boats), rendering them inoperable.”

The Filipino sailors, dressed in brown camouflage with helmets and vests, do not carry weapons in their magazines.

“In the midst of this violent confrontation, the CCG (Chinese coast guard) also launched tear gas, intensifying the chaos and confusion, while continuously sounding sirens to further disrupt communications,” the caption read.

Philippine military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner said Wednesday that the outnumbered Filipino crew was unarmed and had fought with their “bare hands.”

In one clip, a Tagalog-speaking voice can be heard saying that someone had “lost a finger.”

Manila accused Beijing of an “act of piracy” against its forces.

It has demanded the return of items “looted” by the Chinese side, including seven weapons, and reparations for damaged equipment.

Dangerous situation’

Analysts say Beijing is escalating confrontations with the Philippines in a bid to drive it out of the South China Sea.

The United States has said that “an armed attack” against Philippine ships, aircraft, armed forces and public coastguards anywhere in the South China Sea would invoke a mutual defense treaty between the two countries.

In a phone call Wednesday with his Filipino counterpart Enrique A. Manalo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken “emphasized that (China’s) actions undermine regional peace and stability,” according to the State Department.

They also “underscored the United States’ strong commitments to the Philippines under our Mutual Defense Treaty,” Blinken said.

And one analyst told AFP that this week’s clashes “brought us dangerously close” to a situation in which that treaty would be invoked.

“The Philippines will likely need to continue resupply missions to the Sierra Madre, one way or another,” said Duan Dang, a Vietnam-based maritime security analyst.

“Backing down and accepting Beijing’s terms regarding these operations would mean giving up sovereign rights within its Exclusive Economic Zone,” he added.

