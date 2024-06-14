China’s new megaport in South America, in Chancay, Peru, may further affect its relations with the United States

China’s Cosco Shipping builds $3.5 billion port in Peru

New Delhi:

In a bid to expand its influence abroad, China is building a port in South America that could further affect its relations with the United States. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Beijing is developing a deep-water port in Chancay, Peru, which will likely be inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

China’s Cosco Shipping is building a $3.5 billion port in the resource-rich region that can boost trade between Asia and South America and open new markets for Chinese electric vehicles and other exports.

It will also be the first port on the Pacific coast of South America that will be able to receive megaships thanks to its almost 60 feet of depth, the Wall Street Journal report saying.

The port, however, has posed a challenge to the United States seeking to stop China’s rise in Latin America. The United States is concerned that China’s control over the port will allow Beijing to further strengthen its control over South American resources, the WSJ reported.

“This will make it even easier for the Chinese to extract all these resources from the region, so it should be concerning,” Army General Laura Richardson, who heads the US Southern Command, was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.

Relations between the United States and China have sunk to their lowest point in recent decades and the two nations recently took steps to re-engage diplomatically at high levels.

“Port of Peru will be a window to Asia”

Daniel Bustamante, who grows blueberries and avocados on the coast of Peru, told the WSJ that he hopes the port will open new Asian markets for his fruit, which he currently ships mainly to Europe and the United States.

“This will be a window to Asia,” he told the WSJ.

Current shipping routes between Peru and China take approximately 35 days and most perishable foods take too long to reach markets. The Chancay port will help reduce that time by a third and reduce trade costs, the WSJ reported.

READ ALSO | China’s first supercarrier could be Indian Navy’s latest headache

The megaport is 70% complete and is expected to be inaugurated during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in November, with Xi Jinping in attendance.

Another Chinese company obtains port construction contract in Peru

Peru also awarded a subsidiary of the Chinese firm Jinzhao a contract to build a port in the south of the country, which is expected to require investments of $405 million. Construction of the port is expected to begin in late 2025.

As part of the agreement, Jinzhao Peru will receive a concession to operate the port for 30 years. The port will transport bulk goods as well as iron and copper concentrate and, in total, will reactivate mining projects worth $15 billion, according to Reuters.

Peru, in particular, is also among the number of South American nations that have signed up for China’s Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project.

President of Peru will visit China this month

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte will travel to China later this month to meet with her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet on June 28.

He is also expected to meet with executives from Cosco Shipping Ports, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and electric car maker BYD.

Boluarte also plans to meet with executives from Jinzhao Mining and the infrastructure giant China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

(With contributions from the agency)