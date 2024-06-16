Denying rumors of groupism within the Pakistan camp, former captain Shahid Afridi labeled the new fans on social media as “born in Covid times”. After Pakistan’s early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, reports are rife that the dressing room is divided into three groups. However, Afridi dismissed such claims. He attributed it to poor performances and poor captaincy, and debunked conspiracies about groups within the team. In particular, Afridi was highly critical of Babar Azam’s captaincy as the main reason.

appearing in same tva Pakistani news channel, Afridi said: “There is no group within the team. There has never been any. 2019, 20, 21, 22, 23, we never talk about groups. Only now are groups coming?”

“If groups form, it is a clear sign of weak leadership,” he said. “It’s only when the performances are bad that you can see the groups,” she added.

Afridi did not hesitate to blame fans on social media for believing and spreading rumors about groupism.

“This is the era of social media. All children born in the Covid era have no idea about anything. They only know how to use the phone, they are not educated (about cricket),” criticized Afridi.

“We are just not playing cricket well enough. Our batsmen and bowlers are not performing well,” Afridi said.

Pakistan has endured a dismal campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup, losing its first two matches to co-hosts the United States and then India. The abandonment of the United States’ match against Ireland confirmed Pakistan’s exit from the group stage, as they now cannot match the points tally of either India or the United States.

The criticism has come from several stalwarts of Pakistan cricket, from Wasim Akram to Shoaib Akhtar. Babar Azam’s batting and captaincy have been heavily criticized.

Pakistan will face Ireland in their final Group A match on Sunday, June 16, in what will be their last chance to regain some pride.