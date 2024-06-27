Chhattisgarh police crack couple’s blackmail case, find failed IAS dream

Vinay Kumar Sahu, 28, admitted to the crime

Durg (Chhattisgarh):

Six years ago, Vinay Kumar Sahu’s aspirations of becoming a civil servant were dashed before failure. And now, his criminal ambitions have been crushed after a blackmail attempt went wrong. Police say Sahu’s “laziness” got him into trouble as he targeted the same houses repeatedly and this made it easier to track him.

The strange story of the ‘lazy’ thief came to light when a couple from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district approached the police and complained that they were being blackmailed over a video of their intimate moments. The blackmailer, they said in the complaint, had threatened to leak the video online if they did not pay him Rs 10 lakh.

An FIR was lodged and police launched a massive search for the culprit along with cyber crime units. CCTV footage of the area was scanned and a suspect was identified and arrested.

During questioning, Sahu, 28, admitted to the crime and told a story that left police officers stunned.

According to senior police officer Hem Prakash Nayak, Sahu told the police that he was in Delhi in 2017-2018 to prepare for the civil services entrance exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. After failing the ordeal throughout India, he returned to his home in the town of Ahiwara in Chhattisgarh.

Shortly after, he made his criminal debut. He started with small thefts such as cell phone theft. But the modus operandi had a huge flaw. His activities were limited to one neighborhood of Durg. “He is so lazy that he repeatedly attacked the same houses,” said a police officer.

Last week, Sahu broke into a couple’s home to steal. He had robbed them twice and this was the third attempt.

The accused told police that while looking for something to steal, he saw the couple in an intimate moment and got the idea to blackmail them. He quickly recorded a video and started sending threatening messages to the couple, asking for Rs 10 lakh. The couple was beside themselves, worried about the consequences of the video leaking online. But they still mustered the courage to approach the police, whose quick action bore fruit.