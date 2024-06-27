ChatGPT responses went undetected and scored better than students: study

ChatGPT responses went undetected and scored higher than students, study finds.

New Delhi:

Exam graders could have trouble detecting answers generated by AI-based chatbots, researchers said after their study found that these answers not only went undetected but were also rated higher than those written by students. .

On behalf of 33 “fake students,” researchers at the University of Reading, UK, submitted responses generated by ChatGPT to the exam system of the university’s School of Psychology and Clinical Language Sciences.

The team found that 94 percent of AI-typed responses were not detected. Additionally, about 83 percent of the chatbot’s responses scored higher than those submitted by real students.

“We found that within this system, 100 percent AI-written submissions were virtually undetectable and very consistently scored higher than submissions from real students,” the authors wrote in the study published in the journal PLoS ONE.

The researchers said their findings should be a “wake-up call” for educators around the world and called for the global education sector to evolve in the face of artificial intelligence.

“Many institutions have moved away from traditional testing to make assessment more inclusive. Our research shows that it is of international importance to understand how AI will impact the integrity of educational assessments,” said lead researcher Peter Scare, associate professor of the University of Reading. saying.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)