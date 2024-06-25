Chants of Bharat Jodo, Constitution in hand, Rahul Gandhi takes oath as MP

Amid chants of Bharat Jodo and a copy of the Indian Constitution in hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha this afternoon. Gandhi has been elected from two seats: Wayanad and Raebareli. He has vacated the Wayanad seat which will now be contested by his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“I, Rahul Gandhi, having been elected as a member of the House of People, do solemnly affirm that I will maintain true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as established by law, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, and that “I will faithfully discharge the duty I am about to assume, Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan,” Gandhi said while taking oath.

The Constitution booklet has become a familiar sight in this session of Parliament after MPs from INDIA’s opposition bloc held them up at a rally yesterday. Several opposition deputies published photographs on social media in which they can be seen holding the Constitution pamphlet. In an interaction with the media, Gandhi yesterday stated that the opposition will not allow the government to “attack the Constitution”.

To counter the Congress’ constitutional narrative, the BJP today launched an all-out attack on the main opposition party. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers of the NDA government issued social media posts to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government.

“Today is a day to pay tribute to all those great men and women who resisted the Emergency. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency reminds us how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled on the Constitution of India, which all Indians greatly respect,” said the Prime Minister. published in X.

“Just to cling to power, the then Congress Government disregarded all democratic principles and turned the nation into a jail. Anyone who did not agree with the Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to attack the weakest sectors.

“Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. These are the same people who imposed Article 356 on countless occasions, obtained a bill to destroy freedom of the press, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution”. he added.

The Prime Minister said that the mentality that led to the imposition of the State of Emergency “is very much alive among the same Party that imposed it.” “They hide their disdain for the Constitution through its symbolism, but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again,” he said.