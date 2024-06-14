Chandu Champion Review: Kartik Aaryan Delivers Career-Best Performance

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: Youtube)

The incredible but forgotten story of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic Games gold medalist and Padma Shri winner, comes to life on the big screen in Chandu Championa broad and somewhat over-the-top biopic headlined by Kartik Aaryan as the feisty titular hero.

Chandu Championwriter-director Kabir Khan’s second consecutive sports film (after 83), high emotions, high drama, anthemic music, athletic action and comic interludes in a blender to capture a phenomenally eventful life.

Murlikant’s life witnessed more twists and turns than any average life. In fact, the things that Murlikant Petkar attempted and achieved when he was young were not at all common. Does the film do it justice? Yes, for the most part.

Murlikant’s journey from a village in the Sangli district of Maharashtra to the swimming pool at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, to the boxing arena at the 1964 International Army Games in Tokyo, is a gripping story of courage, determination and consummate self-confidence.

Chandu Champion it might have worked better if the cinematic portrayal had been a little less melodramatic and a little more realistic. Islampur’s portrayal of the budding fighter and his exchanges with his friends, family and mentors are frequently marred by emotional overreach.

To be fair, however, Chandu Champion It’s fast and nice. He wastes no time putting on the straps. Such was the nature of the life he brings to the screen that he has no time to pause for breath. With the lead actor getting into the swing of things with all his might, the exercise is not weighed down like other similar films by the cliches of underdog drama.

The pace of the film is obviously dictated by the topsy-turvy flow of Murlikant’s life. He moves from one set of experiences to another as the protagonist encounters and overcomes challenges and setbacks on his path to the phenomenal achievement that put him in the record books.

In the opening moments of Chandu Champion, a wizened and somewhat bitter Murlikant Petkar arrives at a police station with his son to lodge a formal complaint against the President of India for not awarding him the Arjuna Award.

The skeptical SHO, Inspector Sachin Kamble (Shreyas Talpade), is understandably dismissive at first, but soon finds himself drawn into Murli’s account of his dramatic ups and downs. The flashback provides the film with its narrative axis and completes the portrait of a man who never said he would die.

Chandu Champion It is an openly and inevitably masculine film. Two of the sports it features – wrestling and boxing – were officially banned for women until the late 1980s and became Olympic disciplines for female competitors even later.

Most of the film takes place in the 1960s and early 1970s, when women were never anywhere near the wrestling or boxing arena, let alone on it. The male lead has no romantic interest, too. Therefore, there is no place for love ditties in the film.

The only time Murli starts singing and dancing is on a train with a large group of young men on their way to enlist in the Indian army. The lively musical piece, composed by Pritam, gives cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee the chance to go all out and showcase his proven virtuosity.

Elsewhere, in a prolonged and crucial war scene filmed without cuts, the cinematographer is at his best capturing the turmoil of battle. As for the rest of the film, editor Nitin Baid imparts the kind of pace that ensures Chandu Champion never feels too long.

Chandu Champion It is an exclusively male issue. Well almost. The film has three supporting female characters: Murlikant’s mother (Hemangi Kavi), an Indian television journalist in Tokyo (Bhagyashri Borse) and another scribe of the current era (Sonali Kulkarni) who brings the man out of oblivion for more than four decades. after its historic Paralympic Games. achievement.

Unlike other sports dramas, Chandu Champion Obviously, it is not limited to a single Olympic discipline. Murlikant Petkar, a shy and bullied boy who fought humiliation and skepticism to emerge from anonymity, started out as a wrestler, became a boxer in the Indian Army and eventually, after being seriously injured in the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and paralyzed From the waist down, he swam 50 m freestyle.

The three sports stadiums (a wrestling pit in the village, a boxing ring for the Military Games, and an Olympic swimming pool) have different color palettes. Each one needs a specific rhythm and technique. That helps Chandu Champion keep visual and tonal monotony at bay.

Murlikant, who idolized freestyle wrestler Dara Singh, strayed into wrestling because he believed the sport could help him realize his dream of winning an Olympic gold medal. His peers and elders laugh at him, but, as life takes him in a new direction, he finds men who see his potential and agree to groom him.

As a child, Murli witnesses the hero’s welcome that bronze medal-winning wrestler KD Jadhav receives upon his return from the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. The sight ignites in him the desire to do even better. Murli defies the odds and finds a foothold in the village’s akhada wrestling, where he invites trouble by defeating the son of the most powerful man in the village.

The latter’s thugs chase him out of town. Murli ends up in the army and becomes a boxer because wrestling is not a defense forces sport. He trains under a tough taskmaster, Tiger Ali (Vijay Raaz), and quickly acquires exceptional skills.

Under the guidance of Tiger Ali, Murli goes from being “Champion Chandu”, a derogatory nickname given to him by his people of detractors (Chandu is short for “loser”), to emerging as “Tiger Chhotu” – as his trainer baptizes him. boxing-. and “Indian wonder boy,” a title given to him by the Japanese media when he makes a significant mark at the 1964 International Military Games in Tokyo.

And then the 1965 war breaks out. Murli is shot nine times but miraculously survives. His life changes in more ways than one as he recovers in a military hospital, he finds a new friend, Topaz (Rajpal Yadav), in the medical ward, and Tiger Ali returns to mentor him again.

Kartik Aaryan takes off his free-spirited mantle and steps into the skin of a character who places a number of demands on the actor. Aaryan gives everything he has to the physically demanding role and delivers the best performance of his career.

Chandu Champion is a one-man show, but trust Vijay Raaz to turn a supporting role into something much more than that. When he is on screen, Kartik Aaryan has to give ground to him. But the rest of the film has the protagonist from the front.

Chandu Champion, which celebrates an unprecedented victory in the face of great adversity, has its own share of obstacles to overcome. Some of them trip him up, but he manages to overcome the rest.

Chandu Champion It may be a mixed bag, but it never stops being uplifting.