Chandrababu Naidu enters Andhra Assembly after 31 months and maintains his vote

Amravati:

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu returned to the Andhra Pradesh assembly today, 31 months after leaving the house for “insulting his family”. Naidu had promised in November 2021 that he would return only after becoming Chief Minister, a feat he achieved after his party registered a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

The TDP won 135 seats in the 175-member assembly, while its allies Jana Sena and BJP won 21 and 8 seats respectively.

Footage today showed the entire house standing to give a warm welcome to Mr Naidu as he walked in as Chief Minister today. This is his fourth term as Chief Minister of the state.

He had left the assembly on November 19, 2021 over abusive comments allegedly made by members of the then ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) about his wife. He fought back tears before leaving the assembly with his hands folded during a debate on women’s empowerment.

“I will not attend this assembly in the future. I will return to the House only after becoming chief minister,” Naidu had said, adding that the assembly had become a ‘Kaurava Sabha’, referring to the room where Draupadi was humiliated in the Mahabharata.

In the 2019 state elections, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it won a resounding victory, winning 151 of 175 seats. The YSRCP swept key districts including Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram. Meanwhile, the incumbent TDP managed to get only 23 seats.

Naidu’s decision to leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and align with the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections proved costly. The TDP suffered losses in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, resulting in Naidu being sidelined politically.

A defeat in 2024 could have meant the end of Naidu’s 50-year political career. However, the astute politician, as he is often described, has made a more than convincing comeback, once again in alliance with the BJP, even though he was ignored several times.

But he scored big victories in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, retaking the Chief Minister’s chair and also emerging as a key player in the NDA alliance, which won a record third term at the Centre.