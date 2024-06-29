Chandigarh operates 24/7: Shops can now open 24/7

Chandigarh has allowed registered shops to open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Chandīgarh:

The Chandigarh administration has allowed shops and commercial establishments registered with the labor department to now open 24 hours, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business.

“Female employees will not be allowed to work after 8 pm, but in case they are willing, their written consent in this regard will be taken and adequate safety measures will be taken for such female employees during working hours,” according to a recent order issued by the administration here.

According to the June 25 order, all shops and commercial establishments registered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 (as applicable to the Union Territory of Chandigarh), in Chandigarh, can remain open for 365 days and operate round the clock.

According to an official statement, the measure aims to facilitate the conduct of business and simplify labor laws and regulations regarding opening and closing hours and operations during all days of the week. Furthermore, it benefits the traders and shopkeepers of Chandigarh.

However, liquor sales and bar or pub hours will remain as before as they are regulated by excise laws.

Secretary and Commissioner of Labour Vinay Pratap Singh said that the administration is conscious of the welfare and ease of doing business of all traders and shopkeepers in Chandigarh and hence this benefit of extended hours throughout the year has been provided to the registered shops.

Under the order, female employees will be provided with lockers, safe rooms and separate bathrooms at the workplace.

For women who consent to work during night hours, the order states that they will be ensured to reach their homes safely after completing their work.

The management or the employer has to ensure certain conditions for female employees, including adequate security, proper transportation, annual self-defense workshops and implementation of such other guidelines and rules as may be specified by the labor department from time to time, the order states.

Management must ensure adequate security measures for all employees and visitors, he said.

For all employees working in stores and commercial establishments, one day of rest per week and a rest period of at least 30 minutes after five hours of continuous work must be granted. No employee will be required to work more than nine hours per day or 48 hours per week, according to the order.

CCTV cameras with a recording backup of a minimum of 15 days will be installed in the premises of the store or commercial establishment for security reasons.

