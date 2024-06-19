Center approves MSP for 14 crops and says it is 1.5 times the cost of production

The decision is also important because it comes ahead of elections in states like Haryana and Maharashtra.

In a major decision, the Union Cabinet approved a minimum support price of at least cost plus 50% for 14 crops ahead of the Kharif (summer) sowing season. The minimum support price of rice has been increased by Rs 117, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a Cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

A legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) has been a long-standing demand of farmers who have organized large-scale protests, including some held earlier this year, to press for it. The MSP’s decision is also important because it comes ahead of Assembly elections in states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which are scheduled for later this year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given preference to farmers. The first decision in the third term was taken for farmers. In today’s Cabinet meeting a very important decision was also taken for the welfare of farmers. The season Kharif is starting and the Cabinet has approved minimum support price of 14 crops for the season,” Vaishnaw said.

“In the Union Budget 2018, the Government of India took a clear policy decision that the MSP should be at least 1.5 times the cost of production. Today’s decision is in line with this principle. The cost has been established scientifically and is based on a study by the Agricultural Costs and Prices Commission in various districts and tehsils of the country,” he added.

The MSP of paddy for the season was increased by 5.35 per cent, or Rs 117, to Rs 2,300 per quintal and for comparison, the minister said the price was Rs 1,310 in 2013-14.

The minimum support for cotton has also been increased to Rs 7,121 for regular variety and Rs 7,521 for other variety, which is Rs 510 more than the previous MSP. Millets have been an area of ​​focus for Prime Minister Modi and among them, the MSP for jowar has been fixed at Rs 3,371, for ragi it is Rs 4,290, for bajra it is Rs 2,625 and maize is Rs 2,225.

Among pulses, the MSP for moong has been decided at Rs 8,682, tur at Rs 7,550 (Rs 550 more than the previous figure) and Rs 7,400 for urad. The MSP for oilseeds such as sunflower and groundnut has also seen an increase, the minister said.

According to news agency ANI, the increase in MSP will mean a profit of Rs 35,000 crore for farmers over the previous year.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister had released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the 17th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, an income support scheme under which farmers receive up to Rs 6,000 a year.

On his first visit to Varanasi after being elected MP for the third time, he also said, “Agriculture will play an important role in making India the third largest economy. We have to think globally and become leaders in exports.” Langda mango from Varanasi, radish from Jaunpur and sponge cake from Ghazipur are now reaching foreign markets… We have to take the country to new heights in packaged food exports. My dream is to see an Indian food product on every table in the world.