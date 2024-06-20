CCTV shows chilling murder inside Burger King in Delhi, man shot nearly 40 times

Two men sitting behind the victim pulled out their guns and shot him in the back.

Footage of the chilling murder of a 26-year-old man inside a Burger King outlet in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden has emerged, showing how the targeted killing took place at the popular fast food joint.

The victim, Aman, was sitting with a woman. She shows the man a photo on her phone. At 9:41 p.m. the first shots were fired. Two men sitting behind the victim pulled out her gun and shot her in the back.

The gunshots created panic inside the establishment and people were seen fleeing. Aman ran towards the check-in counter and the men in orange and white shirts chased him and shot him several times at point-blank range. One of the shooters stood on the counter and fired several times.

Meanwhile, the woman sitting with Aman was unfazed by the incident and left the food joint. In less than a minute, the entire Burger King establishment was empty.

As many as 38 bullets of three different brands were fired at Aman Joon inside the fast food outlet at Rajouri Garden in west Delhi on Tuesday night, the FIR says. The different bullets suggest that the two shooters used more than two weapons.

Aman’s body was found behind the check-in counter, indicating that he tried to flee when the killers opened fire. The killers, according to Burger King staff, were between 25 and 30 years old.

Police suspect that it may have been revenge for a murder that occurred in 2020 in Haryana. Police suspect gang rivalry led to the shocking murder that has raised questions about the law and order situation in the capital.

The mysterious woman

The woman who sat with Aman may have lured him to come to Burger King, sources told NDTV. The woman’s role in the crime is being investigated. The woman, according to police sources, has a criminal record and attempts are being made to locate her. She disappeared with Aman’s phone and wallet.

The Portuguese connection

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, now suspected to be in Portugal, claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post and a police officer told PTI that the police suspect the same. Himanshu Bhau has said in the post that Aman was involved in the murder of “our brother” Shakti Dada and “this was revenge”. He warned the others involved and said “your turn will come soon.”

Himanshu Bhau, whose gang operates in Delhi and Haryana, is known for extortion, the police officer said. Bhau, an associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, fled the country in 2022.