CBI unseats him and Arvind Kejriwal faces big hearing in Supreme Court today

Delhi Excise Policy Case: The trial court had ordered the release of Mr. Kejriwal on a bail of Rs 1 lakh.

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will challenge the suspension of bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal by the Delhi High Court in the Supreme Court today. This decision comes after the trial court had earlier granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal on June 20 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, only for the High Court to stay the order. released on bail on Tuesday.

The trial court, in its decision on June 20, had ordered the release of Mr. Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. However, a vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain of the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court’s order, criticizing it for not properly considering the material submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and for not allowing the agency the sufficient opportunity to argue your case.

The criticism of the Superior Court

Justice Jain commented that the trial court had not properly evaluated the evidence against Mr. Kejriwal presented by the ED. “We do not agree with the order of the Delhi High Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court,” the AAP said in a statement.

When Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was asked about the High Court decision at a press conference, he expressed skepticism and indicated that the AAP legal team would strategize the next steps. “A High Court bench stayed the lower court’s order without even uploading the order. I had no hope from the High Court. I think the High Court bench was biased. We will approach the high court,” Mr. Bharadwaj said. .

Delhi’s excise policy, which was scrapped in 2022, has been under scrutiny following allegations of irregularities and corruption in its formulation and execution. Both the CBI and ED allege that undue favors were extended to licensees and there were significant irregularities in the implementation of the policy.

The AAP’s response

Kejriwal was interrogated by the CBI in Tihar jail on Monday and Tuesday, each session lasting more than an hour.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of conspiring with CBI agents to allegedly frame Kejriwal in a “false case”. In a video message, Singh alleged that the BJP-led Center was trying to manipulate the legal process to target Kejriwal.

“We have learned from reliable sources that the BJP-led Center has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officials at a time when there is a strong possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court. They have planned to frame him in a false case by the CBI and get him arrested. The entire country is watching the atrocities of the BJP. How will justice be done in such circumstances?