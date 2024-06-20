CBI registers FIR for alleged irregularities in UGC-NET exam

The reference note from the Ministry of Education is now part of the FIR. (Figurative)

New Delhi:

The CBI on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the UGC-NET documents leak case against unidentified persons based on a reference from the Union Education Ministry, officials said.

The UGC-NET exam, 2024, for selection of young researchers, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country.

The next day, the University Grants Commission received information from the National Cyber ​​Crime Threat Analysis Unit of the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center (l4C) that the document was available on the dark web and was allegedly being sold for 5 to 6 lakh rupees on messaging platforms. , sources said.

They said the CBI will work in close coordination with the I4C while deploying its own software and dark web scanning systems to track down the perpetrators.

According to the Education Ministry’s complaint, the inputs from I4C, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, “prima facie indicate that the integrity of the exam may have been compromised,” officials said.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has decided to cancel the above examination and hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough investigation into the matter. “, says the reference note by Secretary of the Ministry of Education, K. Sanjay Murthy.

The reference note is now part of the FIR.

The facts of the complaint prima facie reveal commission of offenses punishable under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused, the FIR states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)