CBI plan to solve paper leak cases

New Delhi:

Investigating the alleged paper leaks of NEET and NET exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent teams to Bihar and Godhra of Gujarat to gather evidence. According to CBI sources, the investigation will be carried out in four phases, examining all aspects, from the creation and printing of the exams to their distribution in various examination centers across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting these exams, has strict protocols in place to maintain confidentiality, so any non-compliance is a cause for serious concern.

CBI officials are also focusing on people directly involved in the preparation, printing, transportation and safe storage of the exams before the commencement of the exams. These functions involve safeguarding documents up to a few hours before testing begins, highlighting potential points of vulnerability in the process.

Using a database of 1,000 names and phone numbers compiled during previous investigations, CBI is tracking down those who may be linked to the leaks. This data, obtained from multiple cases, including Vyapam, helps identify suspects and establish communication patterns that could reveal the nexus behind the leaks.

Controversy erupted after an unusually high number of students scored a perfect score of 720 in the NEET-UG exam. Initially attributed to grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical issues, subsequent investigations by the Bihar Police uncovered a different aspect: the exam had been leaked to the selected candidates a day before the exam.

Just a few days later, the Ministry of Education canceled the UGC-NET exam claiming that “the integrity of the exam has been compromised.” “To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided to cancel the June 2024 UGC-NET examination,” the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 24 lakh students had appeared for NEET-UG 2024 for undergraduate medical courses. More than 9 lakh students took the UGC-NET exam, which tests eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ for ‘Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor’ roles in universities and colleges.

Student protests have swept the country since then, amplified by the opposition, and the issue has become a huge political dispute. Cases were also brought before the courts, including the Supreme Court, which has harshly criticized the NTA.

The head of the National Testing Agency or NTA, which conducted the exams, has been fired.