CBI chief to probe agency chief, Rahul Gandhi now has say in key appointments

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders congratulate Rahul Gandhi. PTI

New Delhi:

As leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be involved in the appointment process of key officials such as CBI director, chief election commissioners, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission and commissioner surveillance chief.

Gandhi took over today as leader of the opposition in the Lower House, a position that has been vacant for the last 10 years because no opposition party met the minimum strength criteria for the position. In the last two Lok Sabhas, Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were Congress leaders in the House.

In the selection panels for most of these appointments, the government has a 2 to 1 advantage as it consists of the Prime Minister and a Union Minister. But as leader of the opposition, Gandhi will have a say.

The 54-year-old leader is the third member of the Gandhi family to become opposition leader. His father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was leader of the opposition between 1989 and 1990, when Vice President Singh’s government was in power. His mother and former UPA president Sonia Gandhi held the position between 1999 and 2004, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government was in power.

As leader of the opposition, Gandhi will enjoy the rank of cabinet minister and will have an office and staff in the Parliament building.

In his first appearance in the House in his new role, Gandhi changed into a white kurta and pajama combo, scorning the white T-shirt and pants look he is usually seen in. In a rare moment of bonhomie between the Opposition and the Treasury benches, Gandhi approached Birla and congratulated him. He also shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, escorted the President to his chair.

Addressing the House, Gandhi congratulated Birla on his election but also sent a message from the opposition. He said that the Lok Sabha Speaker is the final arbiter of the voice of the people, and this time the opposition represents that voice much more than the last time.

“The Opposition would like to help you in your work. We would like the House to function. It is very important that cooperation is based on trust. It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this house.”

“The question is not how efficiently the House is run. The question is how much of India’s voice is allowed to be heard. So the idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the Opposition voice is a undemocratic idea. “And this election has shown that the people of India expect the opposition to defend the Constitution,” he said.

“We are confident that by allowing the opposition to speak, you will do your duty to defend the Constitution,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader was elected this time from two seats – Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. He has vacated the Kerala seat and his sister and Congress colleague Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the election vote that follows.

Gandhi’s return to the House and rise as leader of the opposition is also significant in the context of his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP last year following a conviction in a defamation case. He returned to the House after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction.