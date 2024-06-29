Cashless payments are making people more likely to overspend, study finds

The difference in spending was “small, but significant,” the researchers said. (Representative photo)

As digital payments become more common in developed and developing countries, people’s spending behavior has changed significantly. A study by a team from the University of Adelaide and the University of Melbourne in Australia found that cashless payments are driving people to spend more than before. The researchers conducted the study by meta-analyzing 71 previous articles and looking at the spending habits of people in 17 countries. They found that the convenience of spending has made people more likely to spend on luxury items that are mostly unnecessary.

“To avoid overspending, we recommend consumers always carry cash instead of cards whenever possible as it acts as a method of self-control,” says University of Adelaide marketing researcher Lachlan Schomburgk. Scientific alert.

“When using cash, people physically count bills and coins and hand them over, making the act of spending more evident. If you don’t physically hand over anything, it’s easy to lose track of how much you spend.” , he added.

In the study, researchers noted that the link between high spending and cashless payments has been observed for a long time. However, they added that it is the first time that people’s spending behavior has been tracked on this scale.

The difference in spending was “small, but significant,” the researchers said. It was higher for “conspicuous consumption” spending, which involves purchasing items that indicate status, such as luxury clothing and jewelry, for example. The team also noted that digital payments do not affect tips or donations. People spend money on donations as much as they used to in cash, they added.

“Contrary to our expectations, we found that cashless payments do not necessarily lead to higher tips or donations, compared to cash payments,” Schomburgk said.

In addition, the team of researchers found a link between more positive economic conditions and a greater effect of going cashless. They also found that the effect of going cashless has weakened over time, suggesting that as cashless payment methods have become more common, they have less of an impact on consumers.

“The transition to a cashless society seems almost inevitable. I think this research is crucial because it sheds light on an aspect of this transition that has been overlooked: how payment methods influence our consumption behavior,” Schomburgk said. “This knowledge can help us make more informed purchasing decisions,” he added.