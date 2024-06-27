Case filed against BS Yediyurappa in child sexual abuse case

The BJP leader has denied the allegations.

In fresh trouble for former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a charge sheet naming him and three others in a case filed under the Child Protection Act against Sexual Offenses (POCSO).

The BJP leader is accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl when she and her mother went to meet him at his home earlier this year to ask for help in an assault case against her in 2015. The woman’s mother survivor had filed a case under POCSO in March.

After the mother died of cancer in May, the survivor’s brother went to the Karnataka High Court and complained that there had been no progress in the investigation.

Yediyurappa also approached the high court, which allowed the CID to question him but granted him protection from arrest.

The CID questioned the 81-year-old earlier this month and later filed the chargesheet in a Bengaluru court on Thursday. The other three named in the document have been charged with destroying evidence. Apparently, they had tried to convince the mother and daughter to delete the evidence.

Yediyurappa denied the allegations against him and said, “I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who indulge in deception, people will teach them a lesson.”