Case against Prajwal Revanna’s younger brother Suraj Revanna for sexually assaulting a party worker

Hasan:

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a party worker a few days ago, police said.

Chethan KS (27) had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the elder son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, sexually assaulted him at his farmhouse at Ghannikada in Holenarasipura Taluk on the night of June 16.

Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC late on Saturday night.

However, Suraj Revanna (37), grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has categorically refuted the allegation. Instead, he alleged that Chethan filed a false complaint to extort Rs 5 million from him.

The police are yet to arrest Suraj Revanna.

On Friday, police registered an extortion case against Chethan following a complaint filed by Shivakumar, a close aide of Suraj Revanna.

Shivakumar has alleged that Chethan was trying to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to file a false sexual assault case against him. It has been alleged that Chethan demanded Rs 5 million from Suraj Revanna and it was later reduced to Rs 2 million.

Suraj is the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women. Prajwal, who lost the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, was arrested on May 31 soon after returning from Germany, where he took refuge after cases of rape and intimidation were registered against him.

His father HD Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and holding an alleged victim of their son Prajwal’s sexual assaults.

