Cars and buses swept away by strong currents in Haridwar after heavy rains

When the monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand, so did the rising water level of the river, which swallowed everything within its reach. After Haridwar suffered heavy rains, many vehicles parked at a crematorium were swept away by the strong currents of a seasonal river.

In images from the scene, several cars and buses can be seen submerged in a seasonally overflowing river in Har ki Pauri. The strong currents swept away buses and eight cars parked at the cremation ground.

In a video you can see a police officer warning pilgrims and residents not to approach the river. “The water level of the river has suddenly risen after the rains. Everyone is asked to stay away from the river,” he said.

#LOOK | Uttarakhand: Vehicles can be seen floating in Haridwar as the water level of the Ganges river rises amid heavy rain. People are advised to avoid bathing in the river. — AIN (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Such incidents of seasonal rivers overflowing during monsoon are commonly reported from Uttarakhand.