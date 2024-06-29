Car enters Mumbai-Nagpur highway from wrong side, leaves 6 dead in horrific accident

Six people died at the scene and images show their bloody bodies lying on the road.

New Delhi:

At least six people were killed and five injured in a gruesome two-car collision on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway, or Samruddhi Mahamarg, last night near Kadwanchi village on the Samruddhi Highway in Jalna district, nearly 400 kilometers from Mumbai. .

The accident occurred around 11 pm when a Swift Dzire entered the highway from the wrong side after refuelling and rammed into an Ertiga that was heading to Mumbai from Nagpur.

The impact was so severe that the Ertiga was thrown into the air and landed on the roadside barricade as passengers flew out of the vehicle onto the road. The other car was a pile of mangled metal.

Samruddhi highway police and Jalna police rushed to the spot as soon as they heard about the accident. A crane was used to remove the cars. The injured were shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

Samruddhi Mahamarg is a 701 km long, six-lane partially functional highway with controlled access in Maharashtra. It is one of the longest greenfield highway projects in the country connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, the state’s third largest city.