Car driver beaten to death with iron rod in Delhi Road Rage

The victim was the sole breadwinner of the family. (Figurative)

New Delhi:

A minor dispute on a Delhi highway led to the murder of a 35-year-old father of three. The incident took place yesterday in Bhalswa area of ​​the national capital.

Nawab Singh, 35, a rickshaw driver, had a minor dispute with an auto driver in Mukundpur area of ​​Bhalswa. When the victim was parking his car, the driver honked for space, sparking an argument that led to road rage.

The driver took out an iron rod from his car and hit Nawab on the head several times. The injuries were serious and the driver fled the scene.

Locals informed the police and the driver of the car was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by his wife and three young children.

Nawab was the sole breadwinner of the family. The police have searched and arrested one person.

Last month, a woman and her brother were allegedly beaten up by a group of men here after their car collided with one of them in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur.

Police said the altercation began when the victim’s vehicle collided with one of these men while they were standing. They later beat the brothers, broke the front and rear windows of their car and fled.