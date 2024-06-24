Capitalmind CEO Deepak Shenoy on Hinduja family’s conviction for exploiting staff

The Hinduja family is among the richest in India

New Delhi:

Four members of Britain’s richest family, the Hindujas, have been convicted by a Swiss court of exploiting domestic staff at their Geneva villa.

Prakash Hinduja and his wife Kamal Hinduja received sentences of four years and six months each, while his son Ajay and his wife Namrata received four-year sentences.

However, the relatives were acquitted of a more serious charge of human trafficking, claiming that the workers had traveled voluntarily to Switzerland.

The relatives were accused of confiscating the workers’ passports, preventing them from leaving the village and forcing them, among other things, to work long hours for a pittance in Switzerland.

Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capital Mind, reacted strongly to the Swiss court ruling and criticized the family for its poor treatment of its domestic staff.

“Justice has been served. Even a rich family like the Hindujas cannot escape labor protection; you cannot withhold passports, lock people in your house, make them work 18 hours a day and still pay them pittance. Jail conditions and fines in Switzerland for the Hindujas,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, defense lawyers for the Hinduja family argued that the three plaintiffs received ample benefits, were not kept in isolation and were free to leave the villa.

“According to the procedures of Swiss law, the lower court’s ruling is rendered ineffective and inoperative since the presumption of innocence is paramount until a final ruling from the highest judicial authority is carried out,” a family spokesperson said.

He said the family members have not been jailed.

The Hinduja family, ranked among India’s richest with an estimated net worth of $20 billion, controls the multinational Hinduja conglomerate, with interests in shipping, banking, media and other industries, as well as real estate in London.