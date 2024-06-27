‘Can’t you say Jai Samvidhan?’, Priyanka Gandhi after House Speaker reprimands Congress MP

Gandhi also referred to the slogans raised by the BJP.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reprimanded Congress member Deepender Hooda for certain comments while Shashi Tharoor chanted “Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan (constitution)” after taking oath as a member of the House.

“He is already taking oath on the Constitution,” Birla remarked as opposition members chanted ‘Jai Samvidhan’ as Tharoor took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.

At this point, Rohtak member Hooda said the President should not oppose this.

“Do not give me any advice on what I should or should not object to. Take a seat,” the spokesperson said, addressing Mr Hooda.

Reacting to this development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wondered if ‘Jai Samvidhan’ cannot be said in Parliament.

“Ruling party members were not stopped from raising anti-parliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in Parliament, but when opposition MPs raised slogans like ‘Jai Samvidhan’, they were objected to,” he said in a post on X.

“The anti-constitutional sentiment that arose during the elections has now taken a new form, seeking to weaken our Constitution,” Mrs Gandhi said.

“Will the Constitution, on the basis of which Parliament functions, upon which every member takes an oath and which protects life and livelihood, oppose suppressing the voice of the opposition?” asked the general secretary of Congress.

