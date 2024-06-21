Canal land ‘disappearing’ in Shivraj Chouhan area, officials baffled

The government department responsible for the channel has asked the revenue department for help

Bhopal:

In a baffling development, land earmarked for a canal in Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s constituency has inexplicably disappeared.

The government department responsible for the canal has asked the Treasury Department for help in locating the missing land.

Historically, the canal, documented for use for irrigation in Daulatpura and Madankheda, was established with the objective of providing irrigation water to farmers and boosting agricultural productivity.

This canal, situated near the Betwa River, played a vital role in the agriculture of the region. However, the canal has mysteriously disappeared, leaving the community and authorities perplexed.

“When we were little, we used to bathe in the canal water, but now it has disappeared,” said Basant Kumar Kushwaha, a resident.

Adding to the intrigue is the theft of a water lifting machine worth thousands of rupees that was installed on the banks of the canal.

The canal department has asked the revenue department about the exact location of this land. The local administration, however, is equally perplexed and worried.

“You have informed me about this matter. A thorough investigation will be carried out to find out who has encroached on the land and the government land will be released,” said district collector Buddhesh Kumar Vaidya.

The matter dates back to 1980, when the government acquired the land at a relatively low cost and farmers received adequate compensation.

As the years passed, residential colonies began to spring up in the area where the canal once stood. Encroachments on government lands, under the guise of colonial development, had become a recurring problem. The exact chronology of when the canal was dismantled and the whereabouts of its material remain a mystery.

This missing land was in the constituency of the Union Agriculture Minister, raising major questions and concerns among the local people and government authorities. Locals said they are following the development of the investigation and want the valuable canal land to be restored.