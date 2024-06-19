Canadian Parliament moment of silence for terrorists, response from India’s Kanishka

Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 last week

New Delhi:

Sending a clear message after the Canadian Parliament fell silent in memory of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver announced a memorial service to pay tribute to the 329 victims of the Khalistani attack on Air India flight Kanishka in 1985.

“India is at the forefront of fighting the menace of terrorism and working closely with all nations to address this global threat. June 23, 2024 marks the 39th anniversary of the cowardly terrorist attack on Flight 182 of Air India (Kanishka), in which 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives in one of the most heinous terrorism-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation,” the Consulate General published in X. .

June 23, 2024 marks the 39th anniversary of the cowardly terrorist attack on Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka), in which 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives in one of the related air disasters with the most atrocious terrorism in the history of civil society. aviation. (23) — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) June 18, 2024

“A memorial service is scheduled for 6.30pm on 23 June 2024 at the Air India Memorial at Stanley Park’s Ceperley Playground. @cgivancouver encourages members of the Indian diaspora to join the event in a show of solidarity against terrorism. @HCI_Ottawa”. he added.

The Air India flight traveling from Montreal to London had exploded 31,000 feet above the ground when a bomb planted by Canadian Sikh terrorists exploded. The 329 passengers who died in the incident included 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens and 24 Indian citizens. This bombing is among the deadliest acts of aerial terrorism.

Canada’s Parliament marked the first anniversary of the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by observing a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Tuesday. (Video source: Canadian Parliament official website) pic.twitter.com/SGkovpiWXc – IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2024

The Consulate General of India’s release came immediately after the Canadian Parliament observed a moment of silence in memory of Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia last year. The Canadian administration led by Justin Trudeau has alleged that Indian government agents could be involved in the murder. New Delhi dismissed the allegations as motivated and absurd. Since then, bilateral ties have plummeted.

Nijjar’s murder is being investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and four Indian nationals have been arrested.

A video published by the IANS news agency shows members of the Canadian parliament remaining silent in the House of Commons. Speaker Greg Fergus begins the memorial by saying: “Following discussions between representatives of all parties in the House, I understand that there is agreement to observe a moment of silence in memory of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, murdered in Surrey, British Columbia, ago one year today.”

This comes days after Prime Minister Modi and Trudeau met in Italy during the G7 Summit and the Canadian Prime Minister said there is “alignment” on several “big issues” with India and sees an “opportunity” to commit to the new government.

Prime Minister Modi had posted a picture on social media of him shaking hands with Trudeau with a caption: “met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit.”

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after diplomatic relations were strained following Nijjar’s assassination. India has repeatedly pointed out the space given to separatists and anti-India elements in Canada.

After his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Trudeau told CBC News that a big takeaway from the Summit is that “you get the opportunity to interact directly with a wide range of different leaders with whom there are various issues.”

“Certainly, with India there are enormous people-to-people ties, they are really important economic ties. There is alignment on a number of important issues that we need to work on as democracies in a global community. But now that he (Modi) is up for election, “I think there is an opportunity for us to engage, even on some very serious issues related to national security and the safety of Canadians and the rule of law that we will be involved in,” he said.