Canadian MP recalls 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing, says ‘dark forces were activated again’

The ideology responsible for the attack is still alive among a few people in Canada, Chandra Arya said.

Ottawa:

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Thursday recalled the 1985 Air India attack, which claimed the lives of 329 people, and asserted that the ideology responsible for the terror attack is still alive among a few people in Canada.

Speaking in the Canadian Parliament, Arya said the celebration of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by “Khalistani supporters” shows that “dark forces have been revitalized again.”

He also highlighted the concerns of Indian Canadians regarding the recent incidents.

In his speech, he said: “Mr. President, June 23 is the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism. 39 years ago, on this day, Air India Flight 182 was blown up at noon by a bomb planted by extremists Khalistani Canadians. It killed all 329 passengers and crew members and is the largest mass killing in Canadian history.”

“Unfortunately, many Canadians are not aware of it even today. The ideology responsible for this terrorist attack is still alive among a few people in Canada. The recent celebration of the assassination of Hindu Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by supporters of Khalistan, glorifying the violence and hatred, shows that dark forces have been revitalized again and signals terrible times ahead. Indian Canadians are rightly concerned for the families of the victims of the Air India bombing,” he added.

His remarks came ahead of the 39th anniversary of the attack on Air India Flight 182. On June 23, 1985, Air India flight Kanishka 182, flying the Montreal-London-Delhi route, exploded in mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Ireland, due to a “cowardly act of terror, carried out by Canada”. Khalistani terrorists,” the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said in a press release in 2023.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto on Wednesday (local time) announced a memorial service for the victims of the 1985 tragedy on June 23 at South Lawns, Queen’s Park.

India has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and has opposed the justification and glorification of terrorism, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said, reminding the world of the Kanishka attack and calling it “one of the most heinous acts of terror in history. civil Aviation.

Ties between India and Canada were strained after its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September last year that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed the allegations as “absurd and motivated.”

Nijjar, designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)