Cameroonian man hides cocaine worth Rs 11 crore in stomach, arrested in Delhi

New Delhi:

A 70-year-old Cameroonian national was arrested for smuggling cocaine worth about Rs 11 million at Delhi International Airport, the customs department said today.

According to authorities, cocaine was recovered from his digestive tract.

Simon Alfred Nagong, the accused, landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport on June 17 after traveling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. According to the Customs Department, he was detained for further questioning and investigation after he exhibited strange behavior at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.

During the interrogation, the defendant confessed that he had several drugs hidden throughout his body. After this, the Customs Department team took the accused to Safdarjung Hospital and a medical board constantly monitored him.

To eliminate the drugs from his body, an expulsion procedure was performed under professional guidance. 73 capsules containing cocaine were removed from the defendant’s stomach through feces after many days of constant monitoring. The capsules weighed a total of 1.96 kg, worth around Rs 11 million, according to the Customs Department.

A passport of the Republic of Cameroon has also been recovered from the accused.

Simon has been arrested under the Customs Act and further investigation is underway to establish who he had come to deliver this cocaine to in India.