California Worker Safety Board Approves Indoor Heating Rule

Relief is on the horizon for California fast-food restaurant workers who operate hot kitchen appliances, logistics workers in vast inland warehouses that lack refrigeration equipment, and others who work in hot indoor environments, as a state agency on Thursday approved new workplace protections against excessive heat.

A California Division of Occupational Safety and Health standards board voted unanimously to adopt safety measures requiring employers to provide cooling areas and monitor workers for signs of heat illness when indoor temperatures occur. working temperatures reach or exceed 82 degrees.

If temperatures rise to 87 degrees, or workers are forced to work near hot equipment, employers should take additional safety precautions by cooling the workplace, assigning more breaks, rotating workers or making other adjustments.

According to experts, these guidelines are very necessary. The planet experienced its hottest year on record in 2023, and temperatures are expected to continue rising in the coming years, primarily due to climate change driven by fossil fuel emissions.

The new rules must still undergo a procedural legal review. If that review process is accelerated, the new rules could go into effect in late July or early August. Otherwise, they will likely be in effect in October.

“The road to getting to today’s vote has been a long one, but we hope there are no further delays and that employees and employers will be informed about these new protections before the end of the summer,” said Tim Shadix, legal director of the Center for Resources for Warehouse Workers, in a statement. “As we experience more extreme heat and longer, hotter summers, especially in the Inland Empire, it is absolutely essential that employers do more to prevent heat illness, including cooling work areas and providing water and rest.” .

Thursday’s vote marked the end of more than five years of delays in the effort to strengthen state requirements for indoor working conditions. Most recently, a scheduled vote on the rules in March was canceled after finance officials in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration raised last-minute concerns about the costs California prisons and other public entities would incur in trying to comply. with the new rules.

In light of those concerns, the rules were modified to exclude state and local correctional facilities.

During a public comment period before the board voted, several people urged the board to approve the long-awaited measure. AnaStacia Nicol Wright, policy manager at Worksafe, expressed concern about the decision to exclude correctional facilities, which employ tens of thousands of people in “archaic buildings with little protection from temperatures”.

Wright pressed that the board should move quickly to establish separate protections for correctional staff and incarcerated workers.

California, in 2006, became the first state in the nation to implement heat standards for outdoor work, requiring employers to provide access to shade and water, and cool-down breaks when workers need them. In very hot conditions, defined as temperatures of 95 degrees or higher, employers should remind workers of safe practices, encourage breaks and drinking water, and monitor workers for signs or symptoms of heat illness.

In 2016, the California Legislature turned its attention to interior conditions, leader Cal/OSHA will develop an indoor heating standard by 2019. The agency drafted a proposal that reflects the state regulations that protect outdoor workers, but the rulemaking process moved slowly past the 2019 deadline.

A study of proposed rules that state law requires the Department of Finance to conduct, for example, was slowed when two contractors were hired to complete the same evaluation, extending the process by at least a year and a half, according to a report. CalMatters Report examining delays.

Thursday’s vote came against the backdrop of recent changes to the board that approved the rules.

Earlier this month, the Newsom administration fired workplace safety expert Laura Stock and demoted David Thomas from his position as board president after they criticized the last-minute decision to delay the vote in March.

California Federation of Labor President Lorena Gonzalez criticized the move and said she and other union leaders had not been consulted in advance.

“We are obviously disappointed. We think it is a great loss for the board,” González said. “We hope it is not retaliation for defending workers on heating standards.”

In recent years, as the state has experienced unprecedented heat waves, cooks, warehouse workers and delivery drivers have repeatedly expressed concerns about high temperatures.

Victor Ramirez, who has worked in several warehouses in the Inland Empire over the past two decades, most recently at a facility in Fontana operated by Menasha Packaging, said many of the warehouses he worked in did not have air conditioning or fans. In recent years, fans and air conditioning have become more common, but “they’re not very effective and you still feel hot in those warehouses,” he said.

“We need this rule to be in place right now. “Workers need protection, they need training so they know the dangers of work and working in hot conditions,” Ramírez said. “It is a basic right to work in a safe environment.”