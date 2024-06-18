California wildfires grow amid gusty winds and low humidity

Crews battling wildfires in California on Tuesday, including the Post Fire in Los Angeles County, face another day of gusty winds and low humidity that will push flames into dry fuel, forecasters warned.

“Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday,” the National Weather Service wrote in a red flag warning for the Interstate 5 corridor, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Ventura County mountains. North winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph were expected, and relative humidity was expected to be between 5 and 10%, forecasters warned.

“Use extreme caution with anything that could start a wildfire,” the weather service alert said. “Residents near interfaces with forest areas should be prepared to evacuate if a forest fire occurs.”

Crews continue to work to contain the Post Fire, which started Saturday afternoon in Gorman and has burned 15,611 acres, according to a Tuesday morning update from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It is 24% contained.

“The steep, rugged terrain and expected weather conditions will challenge firefighters throughout the day,” said the morning update said. Strong winds continue to push the fire southward and with it plumes of unhealthy smoke, and heavy smoke is expected to affect communities in and around Santa Clarita on Tuesday.

The area’s red flag warning, an alert for critical fire weather conditions, is in effect until Tuesday night, when the post-fire burned area should begin to see weakened winds, after days of treacherous conditions. But until then, firefighters warned that red-hot fire brands may cause spot fires more than a half-mile ahead of the main fire front.

The Post Fire, now the state’s largest fire of the year, threatens power lines, dams and pipelines, firefighters said.

But it’s just one of more than 20 fires that have started since Saturday in California, where warm temperatures and strong winds have sparked the unofficial start of fire season.

Red flag warnings remain in effect across much of the San Joaquin Valley and northern Sacramento Valley until noon Tuesday.

The Sites Fire in Colusa County, which started Monday afternoon, grew to 10,000 acres by Tuesday morning, “influenced by 10 to 20 mph northerly winds and low relative humidity,” according to a department update. California Forestry and Fire Department. Protection.

The Aero Fire in Calaveras County, which also ignited Monday, was at 5,425 acres as of Tuesday morning and was 20% contained. Cal Fire officials said it was burning in an area that had not seen a large fire since 2003, but also in oak forests, which can create more intense fire conditions. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for two nearby communities, around Copper Town Square and O’byrnes Ferry Road, with several other warnings in effect.

The Point Fire in Sonoma County wine country remained at just over 1,000 acres and was 40% contained as of Tuesday morning.