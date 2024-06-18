California prepares for intense wildfire activity this fall

Experts warn Californians to prepare for a “very active” wildfire season this fall, as two consecutive wet winters and forecasts of a warmer than normal summer They are likely to prepare the state’s landscape for fires.

Even if the recent fires prompted evacuations in Los Angeles and Sonoma counties, those incidents may prove relatively uneventful compared to what the rest of the year could hold, said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist and extreme weather expert.

“We could actually see a very active end to the 2024 fire season, but we’re not there yet,” Swain said during a conference. briefing on monday.

Dense vegetation bolstered by record or near-record rainfall over the past two years will steadily dry and heal during a hot summer, a process known as “fuel loading.” Although this drying has begun at lower elevations, this is not yet the case at higher elevations, where some of the worst wildfires in recent history have occurred. These areas are still wet from recent rain and snow, but are likely to become drier and more flammable toward the end of summer.

“The good news is increasingly in the rearview mirror,” Swain said. “The bad news is that I think the second half of this season will be much more active (with a much more concerning level of wildfire activity in many areas) than the first half.”

The “transition point” is likely to occur sometime in July at lower elevations and in August at higher elevations, he said. But fire activity could extend into September, October and possibly even November, with increasing intensity as the season progresses.

(The last seasonal perspective (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates that warmer than normal conditions are expected for California and the vast majority of the country in June, July and August.)

The forecast comes as crews battle more than 15 active fires across the state, including the 15,000-acre Post Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which was fanned by gusty winds and fed by dry grasses.

Forecasters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection We still anticipate below-normal fire activity along the Southern California coasts and mountains and in the Sierra Nevada in June and July, and near-normal fire activity in August. However, that will likely change in September, as the agency has forecast higher than normal fire activity.

“That doesn’t mean there’s no chance of a destructive vegetation fire; it just means that fuel conditions tell us that activity will potentially be below normal throughout July,” said Isaac Sanchez, deputy director of communications. at Cal Fire. “When you hit August, things start to look up again.”

Crews are preparing for a busy season, he said.

“We have to expect that things are going to be busier than what we are facing now, and that they are only going to get worse. “Really, that’s the only way we can be prepared to aggressively fight fires like this.”

Recently, Southern California firefighters offered a similar prediction.

“The rain produced large fields of green vegetation throughout the area, and this year we saw areas that received almost 200% more rain than usual,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony told reporters on Friday. Marrone. “Unfortunately, this vegetation will soon dry out and become fuel for wildfires, especially in the Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley.”

He referenced the 2018 Woolsey Fire and the 2020 Bobcat Fire as examples of “why we can never let our guard down.” The Woolsey Fire killed three people, burned nearly 100,000 acres, and destroyed more than 1,600 structures in and around Malibu. The Bobcat Fire burned through 116,000 acres in and around the Angeles National Forest and nearly burned down the Mt. Wilson Observatory.

“This year’s fire season has the potential to be equally devastating,” Marrone said.

But there are other factors at play as well, including the current transition from El Niño to La Niña. La Niña is associated with drier conditions along the West Coast and in Southern California in particular. La Niña was last present during the state’s three driest years on record, from 2020 to 2022, which also saw a record acreage burned.

Climate change is also causing warmer global temperatures and a thirstier atmosphere, which can draw more water from the landscape and pave the way for hotter, faster fires in the West and other arid areas, Swain said.

In fact, he said the state’s recent cycle between wet and dry conditions is, in some ways, the worst setup for wildfire activity in a warming world.

“You have these periods of extreme fire activity, and then you pause and regrow a lot of that vegetation when it gets wet, and then you burn it all again when it dries out,” he said.

He noted that he did not make similar predictions for the active seasons over the past two years, which were dominated by atmospheric rivers, floods and large snowpacks and which have proven to produce relatively light wildfire activity.

“This is a season where I expect to see that transition back to a really active fire regime across much of California and the West; maybe a little less at very high elevations, but everywhere, we’ll see much higher levels of fire activity this year compared to recent years,” Swain said.