California May Declare White Sturgeon Endangered Species

North America’s largest freshwater fish, once abundant in California’s major rivers and San Francisco Bay, has declined in numbers to the point that state officials will consider whether to protect the fish as a threatened species under the state’s Endangered Species Act.

White sturgeon can grow to more than 10 feet long and spend much of their life in the San Francisco Bay, swimming upstream to spawn. Some white sturgeon are believed to live up to a century.

Recent population estimates indicate that fish have been struggling to survive in the face of multiple pressures.

The California Fish and Game Commission voted last week to accept a petition calling for placing the white sturgeon on the state’s endangered species list. The commission’s decision that the protections may be justified launches a review by state fisheries experts, who are expected to submit a report in about a year. The commission will then decide whether to declare the white sturgeon a threatened species.

Advocates for imposing protections say fish are threatened by water diversions that reduce river flows, harmful algae blooms that can cause fish kills, and overfishing by recreational fishermen. They say the fish are particularly vulnerable because they spawn infrequently, only in wet years that bring high river flows.

The giant size of the white sturgeon makes it an outlier among fish species in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta estuary.

“They’re even bigger than a cougar,” Jon Rosenfield, scientific director of the San Francisco Baykeeper group, said in a speech to the commission. “This is an ancient lineage. The white sturgeon diverged from other sturgeons and paddlefish about 46 million years ago. During that time, they have withstood everything Mother Nature has had to throw at them, which makes it particularly poignant that they are having trouble surviving us.”

San Francisco Baykeeper and other groups, including the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance and Restore the Delta, presented the petition Last year he called for the species to be included on the threatened list.

If the state ultimately declares the white sturgeon a threatened species, the protections could further complicate debates over water management and ecological protections in the delta, the central hub of the state’s water system, where pumps fill the aqueducts that They supply farms and cities throughout California.

Fish protection advocates argue that state plans for infrastructure projects like Reservoir sites and a proposed water tunnel in the delta would further endanger the species.

“Their population is declining and there is an imminent threat of further degrading their habitat by diverting high river flows,” Rosenfield told the commission.

He and other conservationists said pressure on the species will likely worsen with climate change.

“They are in bad condition. They’ve been declining for a while,” Rosenfield said. “That’s why they need protection under the Endangered Species Act.”

Representatives of the water agencies urged the commission not to accept the petition. Jennifer Pierre, general manager of State Water Contractors, and Federico Barajas of San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority said in a letter to the commission that the petition is flawed and incomplete, lacks evidence and “is not based on the best available science.”

They also said the petition ignores regulations that already exist that provide protection for white sturgeon.

Pierre and Barajas, who together represent agencies that provide water to about 29 million people and 1.9 million acres of farmland, argued that claims that the species would be harmed by the delta transportation project and Sites are unfounded, and that water diversions for those projects would be subject to state and federal permitting and environmental restrictions.

“The current regulatory framework is protective,” Pierre and Barajas wrote, adding that available data shows that the population size has remained stable over the past 14 years.

Others who spoke against the petition run businesses with recreational fishing boats.

The commission’s decision means the white sturgeon will temporarily be placed under protection while the state considers the petition. Fishing for sturgeon was allowed until recently based on fish size and other restrictions, but will now be prohibited while the state review takes place.

Other fish species currently listed by the state or federal government as threatened or endangered in the Bay Delta watershed include the longfin smelt, delta smelled , spring chinook salmon , Winter Chinook Salmon rainbow trout and the different population of green sturgeon.

Environmental regulations that are designed to protect fish species sometimes. trigger pumping restrictions at state and federal facilities that extract water from the delta.

Sturgeons are distinguished by their shark-like, torpedo-shaped bodies and rows of bony plates called shields inside your skin. have been called living fossils because their ancestors swam in rivers and estuaries 200 million years ago and survived the mass extinction that doomed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

Because of their long life, the giant fish are also called “the redwoods of the bay.”

In the late 19th century, California had a commercial white sturgeon fishery, but the population soon plummeted and the fishery was closed in the early 20th century.

In 1954, the state opened a recreational white sturgeon fishery.

Boaters have continued to legally harvest fish under state regulations, which until recently allowed limited harvest of fish 40 to 60 inches long.

Others have resorted to illegally fishing for the prized sturgeon eggs, selling the caviar for profit. In recent years, some poaching investigations by state officials have led to arrests .

According to state estimates, the legally harvestable white sturgeon population has declined from between 150,000 and 200,000 in the 1980s to the most recent five-year average of 33,000 fish.

However, that estimate does not take into account losses during an algal bloom in San Francisco Bay in 2022 when the white sturgeon was among large number of fish that died .

California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists will conduct the species status review. The process gives officials one year, but they may request a six-month extension to complete their analysis.

The state’s population estimates have been calculated using the standard method of capturing fish, placing dime-sized metal tags at the base of their dorsal fin and releasing them. In recent years, fish catchers have turned in the tags in exchange for cash rewards, helping biologists calculate estimates of how many fish are in the estuary.

“There have been persistent long-term declines,” said John Kelly, state sturgeon coordinator for the Department of Fish and Wildlife. “They face a number of challenges.”

The review will involve analysis of available data from agencies, academic researchers and other sources, Kelly said, and will also undergo a peer review process.

White sturgeon may venture from San Francisco Bay into the ocean, but are believed to spend most of their lives in the estuary. There are other populations of the species in the Pacific Northwest, including in the Columbia River and the Fraser River of British Columbia.

Rosenfield said one way to help California white sturgeon would be to allow only catch-and-release fishing, which is popular in the Fraser River.

“It has been very, very successful. The fish are much bigger than our fish because they live longer,” he said.

“People can still enjoy catching these fish,” he said. “They can enjoy them without killing them.”