California Bills Could Help Families Get Compensation for Stolen Land

Few government practices have caused more rapid disruption or erosion of generational wealth in Black and Brown communities than the discriminatory use of eminent domain, the legal tool that cities, counties, and other official bodies rely on to unilaterally condemn and buy out private lands for public use.

Several reparations bills moving through the state Legislature could help Californians of color who believe their land was taken against their will with racist intentions finally get restitution.

The bills focus attention on a phenomenon that is woven into the history of the Golden State, said California state Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, author of three of the pending bills.

Under pressure from the Ku Klux Klan, the city of Manhattan Beach used its eminent domain authority in 1924 to evict a spa for black guests owned by Willa and Charles Bruce, promising to put a park in its place.

Just as Silas White was about to realize his dream of establishing the Ebony Beach Club as a black-owned, racism-free haven in 1958, Santa Monica used eminent domain to seize his property, demolishing it with plans to create public parking. The luxurious Viceroy Hotel now stands on the lot.

“There are multiple examples of African American families who were forced off their land, simply because they were no longer wanted there,” Bradford said. “And now their houses have been replaced by freeways or parking lots, or like in Manhattan Beach, a supposed park that existed 40 years before it was even developed.”

Families who were forced to sell their land for less than it was worth lost years of potential profits from their properties, depriving them of the opportunity to grow and pass assets on to their heirs, Bradford said.

At a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Bradford sat next to Jessie Johnson as she spoke of a pain that has not abated in the six decades since her grandfather’s land was seized in the largely black and Latino community of the Area. Russell City Bay, in what was then unincorporated Alameda County. The land ended up in the hands of a developer and was annexed by the city of Hayward.

“We thought we would have the freedom to build on my grandfather’s land,” Johnson told committee members. “Unfortunately, expropriation took over.”

Bradford believes hundreds and perhaps thousands of other California homeowners, or their descendants, could seek financial solutions under the proposed law.

“I can’t put a dollar figure on it, that’s how big it is,” he said.

Bradford’s reparations legislation would create the Freedmen’s Affairs Agency, which would among other things determine the validity of claims brought by families who believe their property was unfairly confiscated.

The legislation currently defines racial taking as “when the state, county, city, city and county, borough, or other political subdivision of the state acquires private property for public use and fails to distribute fair compensation to the owner at the time of taking.” for racial reasons.” the expropriation, and the expropriation, or lack of just compensation, was due, in whole or in part, to the ethnicity or race of the owner.

The state Office of Legal Affairs would be tasked with presenting offending entities with possible remedies, such as the return of confiscated lands, publicly owned lands of equal current value or monetary payments.

Bradford’s bills stem from his participation in the state reparations task force, which spent two years studying how California allowed the enslavement of Africans coming to the state without formally sanctioning the institution of slavery itself. He also examined public policies, such as the use of eminent domain, that further disadvantaged black Californians.

The senator said he expects the eminent domain provision, which is part of a package of reparations proposals recommended by the task force and backed by the California Legislative Black Caucus, to reach Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk at the end of the current session. legislative.

Racially biased eminent domain is not just a problem in California. A study written by research psychiatrist Dr. Mindy Thompson Fullilove and published by the nonprofit Institute for Justice, analyzed cases involving the Federal Housing Act between 1949 and 1973. It found that 2,532 civic projects carried out In 992 cities they displaced 1 million people, two-thirds of them African Americans, making that group “five times more likely to be displaced than they should have been, given their number in the population.”

But while African Americans have largely been the focus of state and national reparations efforts, Bradford said his eminent domain proposal applies to members of other racial groups as well.

“I hope people understand the importance of reparations by seeing that other people were also harmed because of the racially motivated seizure of their property,” Bradford said.

Bradford’s Senate bills coincide with AB 1950, a separate reparations measure introduced by State Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) on behalf of families in the former Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop de Chavez neighborhoods Ravine, where Dodger Stadium is located today, who are seeking restitution for their losses.

In the 1950s, Los Angeles officials evicted families from a 315-acre hillside parcel that encompassed largely Latino neighborhoods on the premise that public housing would be built there. Heartbreaking scenes of sobbing children and a woman kicking and screaming as sheriff’s deputies dragged her away by her arms and legs followed.

“The short version of the story is that the houses in these communities were considered ‘slums’ by the Los Angeles Housing Authority, so the compensation provided to the families was less than the price the land should have been worth,” Carrillo said. “For those who refused to leave, eminent domain was used to remove them.”

Carrillo represents parts of Northeast and East Los Angeles, home to large Latino communities. In an email, he explained how racist land grabs and redevelopment plans have disrupted the lives of Angelenos of color.

Aurora Vargas is taken away by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after her family refused to leave their home in Chavez Ravine in May 1959. (Hugh Arnott/Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA)

“Restrictive covenants, redlining and segregation by design have always been the story of housing in Los Angeles,” said Carrillo, who also noted that the expansion of the 10 Freeway into Santa Monica destroyed the prosperous Black Sugar Hill neighborhood in West Adams.

For Chavez Ravine families, restitution could come in the form of land, cash payments or access to city programs such as affordable housing assistance, said Alfred Fraijo, a Los Angeles real estate and land use attorney who served as an advisor on legislation.

“The idea is that we want to give the local government the opportunity to do the right thing,” before the cases become prolonged spectacles in the courts and in the media, Fraijo said.

He believes Carrillo’s Chavez Ravine Accountability Act, along with Bradford’s bill, could, if successful, prompt government entities to more seriously consider racial and economic equity when considering future uses of eminent domain.

Fraijo, 47, grew up in Boyle Heights, a heavily Latino neighborhood in East Los Angeles, and remembers feeling trapped by a tangle of interchanges connecting the 10 and 5 freeways, whose construction had erased streets lined with houses. Victorian and artisan style.

“These freeways were not built in our community by accident, they were intentional,” Fraijo said.

He describes AB 1950 as “the beginning of a process of reconciliation and healing for our communities.”

The restitution bills are also good news for activist Kavon Ward. Ward started the organization. Where is my land? to help African Americans in California and across the country fight for their stolen property.

His organization has counseled families in the Ebony Beach Club, Russell City and Bruce’s Beach cases, as well as Section 14 survivors in Palm Springs who were evicted from their homes on the Agua Caliente tribal reservation in the 1960s.

Ward and Bradford’s work at Bruces’ Beach helped the family reach a settlement in which Los Angeles County returned two parcels to the family, marking the first time a local government returned land to a black family. after acknowledging that they had been unjustly confiscated. . The family later sold the property to the county for nearly $20 million.

Ward consulted with Bradford on his land bill to eliminate the standard five-year statute of limitations for eminent domain challenges, because many of the unjust land takings occurred decades ago.

“There should be no statute of limitations for stolen land like this,” Ward said. “Politics is extremely important because it helps everyone.”

Ward said he understands the fraught politics of the Black land return movement, given the current backlash against government equity and inclusion efforts, attacks on Black history education and repeated attempts to sign into law a national reparations bill.

Some Indigenous leaders have sought a larger role in the debate over state reparations. Tribal nations, the original administrators of all California lands, are pushing to have their stolen ancestral territories returned or co-managed.

Ward said land restitution cases for African Americans should not be seen as conflicting with tribal land reclamation.

“When I think about the LandBack movement, I love it,” Ward said. “They are focused on native lands and they should be. “What I realized with Bruce’s Beach is that this is widespread, but no one focuses on black people.”

Bradford agrees that it won’t always be easy to persuade local elected officials to spend taxpayer money to establish their own task forces, study the possible return of publicly owned parcels, issue payments for past land seizures and invest in other remedial measures.

Nothing in Bradford’s or Carrillo’s legislation compels eminent condemnation offenders to restore families to integrity, nor does it commit the state to offering compensation for wrongfully seized property with tax dollars, Bradford and Fraijo said.

In the case of Chavez Ravine, Carrillo’s bill has been criticized by survivors in the nonprofit advocacy group. Buried under the blue, who recently told radio station KCRW that many members are withholding their support for Carrillo’s bill until he holds the Dodgers organization more accountable.

The organization has not responded to a request for comment on the bill.

Bradford said he is confident that, despite potential obstacles, more families will have an easier path to restitution.

But he acknowledged that “not all cases are going to end successfully like Bruce’s Beach.”