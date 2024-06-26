‘Byju not exempt from fraud, clean reports wrong’: Center

The educational technology company is also exploring out-of-court settlements with some of its creditors.

New Delhi:

Refuting reports that an investigation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has cleared edtech company Byju’s of financial fraud, the Center on Wednesday said the investigation is still going on.

“It is categorically clarified that the said reports are factually incorrect and misleading. The proceedings initiated by the MCA under the Companies Act, 2013 are still ongoing and no final conclusion should be drawn in this matter at this stage,” the ministry in a statement. .

The company, once the apple of investors’ eyes, has made headlines only for its free fall recently. An HSBC research note said the company, once valued at $22 billion, is now worth zero.

News reports about the ministry’s investigation said they found Byju’s did not divert funds or manipulate accounts. However, there were flaws in the company’s corporate governance structure, according to reports.

HSBC’s research note assigned zero value to investment firm Prosus’ nearly 10% stake, once valued at $500 million, in Byju’s.

“We assigned zero value to Byju’s stake amid multiple legal cases and funding crises… Previously, we valued around 10 per cent stake in Byju’s by applying an 80 per cent discount to the last publicly disclosed valuation,” the note said.

Byju’s is involved in multiple cases in courts in India and abroad as well as the National Company Law Tribunal. She is trying to raise $200 million in a rights issue, but the court has blocked her from using funds.

The educational technology company is also exploring out-of-court settlements with some of its creditors.