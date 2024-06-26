By allowing the voice of the opposition, it will fulfill its duty to defend the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi to President Om Birla

Rahul Gandhi donned a white kurta pajama for his debut as opposition leader

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha speaker is the final arbiter of the people’s voice, and this time the opposition represents that voice significantly more than last time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today after BJP’s Om Birla was re-elected president of the Lower House. of Parliament.

In his first appearance as opposition leader, Gandhi donned a white kurta and pajamas, a break from the white T-shirt and pants look he is usually seen in.

In his congratulatory message to the President, Mr Gandhi said: “The Opposition wants to help you do your job. We would like to make the House work. It is very important that cooperation is based on trust. It is very important that the House is allowed to voice of the opposition is represented in this House”.

I would like to congratulate the President on behalf of the INDIA Alliance. This house represents the voice of the people of India and you are the final arbiter of that voice. Of course, the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the voice of India’s youth… pic.twitter.com/RXSdjikLXB — Congress (@INCIndia) June 26, 2024

“I trust that they will allow us to speak. The question is not how efficiently the House is run. The question is how much of India’s voice is allowed to be heard. So the idea that the House can be run efficiently by silencing “The voice of the opposition is an undemocratic idea and this election has shown that the people of India expect the opposition to defend the Constitution,” he said.

“We are confident that by allowing the opposition to speak, you will do your duty to defend the Constitution,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi is the third member of his family to become leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. While father Rajiv Gandhi held the position in 1989-90, mother Sonia was leader of the opposition from 1999 to 2004.

As opposition leader, Gandhi will be part of the appointment process for key posts such as CBI chief, chief election commissioner and chairman of the National Human Rights Commission. He will enjoy a cabinet rank and will also have a separate office in the Parliament building.

Outside the House, Gandhi’s first step after being announced leader of the opposition was to contact Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee last night to secure the party’s support for K Suresh, the party’s candidate. the opposition for the position of president. The Trinamool had earlier said they had not been consulted about the opposition candidate and called the decision “unilateral”. But after a conversation between Gandhi and Banerjee, they realized it.

Birla, a three-time MP, was today elected Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive time after an oral vote.

As the House applauded Birla for his election, Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted him to the Speaker’s chair.

This was only the third election for Lok Sabha Speaker after Independence. The vote took place after the Congress forced a contest and fielded its eight-time MP K Suresh as a challenger. However, the numbers were clearly on Mr Birla’s side. While the NDA candidate had the support of 297 MPs, the opposition election had 232.