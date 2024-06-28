Bus passengers rescued from flooded underpass in Delhi wearing life jackets

Police and rescue teams on Friday rescued passengers trapped inside a bus under the Kodia Bridge underpass in Delhi’s Kishanganj. The bus was stuck under the bridge for over two hours due to severe flooding following heavy rains in the national capital.

Footage from the scene shows passengers swimming to safety from the submerged bus as police and rescuers used ropes to help them. Passengers had to wear life jackets as rescuers helped them cross the flooded road one by one while clinging to ropes under the bridge.

Kodia Bridge connects Delhi Junction railway station at Chandni Chowk and Kashmiri Gate

Heavy rains flooded several roads in Delhi-NCR even as they brought much-needed relief to the sweltering heat wave that has gripped the city for the past month. The waterlogging affected traffic movement and forced people to walk in knee-deep water.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 228 mm of rain ending at 8.30 am today. According to statistics, this is the second highest rainfall ever recorded in 24 hours in June. On June 28, 1936, the city recorded 235.5 mm of rain.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed. According to the Delhi Fire Services, one person was killed and eight injured in the incident that took place around 5.30 am this morning.