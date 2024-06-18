Built for 12 crore, bridge in Bihar collapses before inauguration

There are no reports of injuries.

A portion of a bridge under construction collapsed in Bihar’ Araria today. The concrete bridge over the Bakra River, built after spending billions of dollars, collapsed within seconds.

Footage showed the bridge, over the fast-flowing river, tilted to one side and a crowd gathered on the banks near the bridge, recording the moment it collapsed.

The bridge was built to facilitate travel between Kursakanta and Sikti in Araria district of Bihar. Built for Rs 12 crore, the bridge collapsed before its inauguration.

Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar told ANI: “The bridge collapsed due to the negligence of the construction company owner. We demand that the administration conduct an inquiry.”

#LOOK | Bihar | Part of a bridge over the Bakra River in Araria collapsed pic.twitter.com/stjDO2Xkq3 — AIN (@ANI) June 18, 2024

The collapsed part disappeared in a matter of seconds and people began running towards safety. In another video, some people are dangerously close to the edge of the remaining part of the bride. While many people are under him.

Most of the collapsed part was built over the river. The section built on the banks of the Bakra River remains intact.

In March this year, one person died and several others were trapped after a bridge under construction collapsed in Supaul, Bihar. The bustling construction zone near Maricha became a scene of chaos and devastation after the morning collapse, prompting urgent rescue efforts by local authorities and volunteers.

The bridge was reportedly being constructed at a cost of Rs 984 million over the Kosi river. The accident bears an uncanny resemblance to the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar, which had sparked a dispute between the state government and the opposition BJP.