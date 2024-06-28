BS Yediyurappa requests Supreme Court to cancel child sexual abuse case against him

New Delhi:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash the child sexual abuse case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police yesterday filed a case against Mr. Yediyurappa in a special court dealing with POCSO cases.

After the Sadashivanagar police filed a case of sexual abuse in March this year against the BJP leader, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan had issued an order transferring him to the criminal investigation department (CID) for further investigation.

The case was filed following a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that he sexually abused her daughter during a gathering in February this year at the BJP leader’s house in Dollars Colony.

Yediyurappa has denied the allegation. “People would teach a lesson to those who conspire against me,” he said.

The 54-year-old woman, who had accused Yediyurappa of child sexual abuse, died in a private hospital last month due to lung cancer.

On June 17, the CID questioned Mr. Yediyurappa for three hours in connection with the case. The Karnataka High Court had earlier passed orders restraining the CID from arresting Mr. Yediyurappa in connection with the case.