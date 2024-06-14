BS Yediyurappa cannot be arrested in sexual assault case till next hearing: Court

No coercive action will be taken and he cannot be arrested until the next hearing on June 17, the Karnataka High Court ruled in connection with a case against BS Yediyurappa related to the alleged sexual harassment of a minor.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Yediyurappa, 81, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act on Thursday. The former Chief Minister’s son BY Raghvendra has claimed that there is “no truth” in the allegation.

The FIR in the case was lodged by the boy’s mother on March 14 for the alleged crime committed on February 2.

“I have put on record that she (the mother) is in the habit of filing cases. I have given details. Blackmail is her hobby,” said Mr. Yediyurappa’s lawyer.

“Shocked by the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders are engrossed in hatching one conspiracy after another against the BJP,” BJP Karnataka posted on X yesterday.

The post further added, “The Congress, resentful of the BJP, is now trying to arrest our respected leader BS Yediyurappa, based on a complaint by a mentally unstable woman. This comes after Rahul Gandhi faced court proceedings for spreading misinformation against the BJP in Karnataka.”